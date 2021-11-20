Free Fire Friends Callback event guide: Rewards and end date revealed

The Free Fire Booyah Day celebrations have been going on for a few days now, with loads of themed cosmetics for players to grind. With today being the peak day, there are even more rewards up for grabs.

Friends Callback events have become a regular feature in Free Fire, and a new one has been added to the game as part of Booyah Day as well. Having commenced recently, it provides one of the best opportunities for players to lay their hands on an exclusive cosmetic.

New Friends Callback in Free Fire event provides free Booyah Helm

The event began on 20 November 2021 and will be open to gamers throughout the month of November. As the name of the event obviously indicates, you simply have to callback or invite back your friends who have been offline for an extended period of time while the event is running to become eligible for the rewards.

The list of items available for the new event is as follows:

Callback 1 friend to receive 10x Booyah Dice.

Callback 3 friends to receive Booyah Helm and 10x Booyah Dice.

Callback 5 friends to receive 10x Booyah Dice.

Callback 7 friends to receive 10x Booyah Dice and 1x Diamond Royale Voucher.

As a result, you only need to callback a total of three acquaintances in order to obtain the Booyah Helm.

In order to complete this task, you may either send an invitation link to your inactive friend or ask them to input your ID into the Callback page when they sign in.

You may follow the guide given below to invite friends to get the rewards.

Step 1: Open the Booyah Day tab in the event section and then select the ‘Friends Callback’ section.

Press the go-to button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: You should then press the go-to button to visit the callback interface.

All the rewards in the Friends Callback event (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Next, you need to tap on the ‘Call Back’ button, and a list of inactive friends will appear.

Invite inactive friends to complete the callback (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: You can then click the invite option to callback your friend.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

You can claim the Booyah Helm from the same interface once the given target has been achieved.

Edited by Atul S