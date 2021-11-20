Free Fire Booyah day rewards: How to get free pan skin, parachute, and new Leon character today

When it comes to earning rewards in Garena Free Fire, events are some of the most effective strategies available. Consequently, the game’s entire community patiently awaits the launch of new events in the quick-paced battle royale title.

Over the last several weeks, events centered on Booyah Day have been launched, providing players with the opportunity to earn various themed rewards.

Free Fire: Booyah Day events free rewards

Free Leon character (20 November)

Leon is a new character (Image via Free Fire)

The exclusive character is now available for free to users, and they can claim him through the unique event interface that the developers have set up. However, they need to note that the redemption is only available today.

Players should not miss this chance to obtain a free character.

Booyah Day Top Up (17 November – 21 November)

Booyah Day Top Up (Image via Free Fire)

Like all other top-up events, gamers just need to purchase a given number of diamonds in Free Fire to get free rewards.

This time around, individuals can get an exclusive loot box – “Bone Loot Box” – and emote – “Dribble King” – for buying a total of 100 and 500 diamonds, respectively.

Booyah Go (12 November – 29 November)

Booyah Go (Image via Free Fire)

To begin with, players must acquire Dice Tokens via daily check-ins or after-match drops. After collecting these items, they can utilize them to play in the mini-game and earn rewards, including the “Booyah Head” tokens.

The collected tokens can then be exchanged for rewards, including a parachute skin, bundles, and other items.

Booyah Shoot (18 November – 28 November)

Booyah Shoot (Image via Free Fire)

The Booyah Shoot event is relatively easy, and users have to collect Basketball Tokens from daily missions. Later on, those tokens can be used to take a shot.

Upon scoring a particular number of baskets in the event, they can claim the obtainable rewards, like the “Red Samurai Gun Crate.”

Friends Callback (20 November – 25 November)

Friends Callback (Image via Free Fire)

In the Friends Callback event, gamers have to invite all those friends who have been inactive in Garena Free Fire. Listed below are the exact specifics on the number of users that they need to call back:

Invite one friend: 10x Booyah Dice

Invite three friends: Booyah Helm + 10x, Booyah Dice

Invite five friends: 10x Booyah Dice

Invite seven friends: 10x Booyah Dice + 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers

Playtime Challenge (17 November – 24 November)

Playtime Challenge (Image via Free Fire)

The Playtime Challenge event commenced a few days back. Users can get two different skins: Grenade – Booyah Day 2021 and Parang - Booyah Slasher, alongside 2x Gold Royale Vouchers.

To get them, they have to complete the required objectives, i.e., playing Free Fire for a particular duration.

Play with Leon (20 November)

Play with Leon (Image via Free Fire)

As mentioned above, Leon has been provided to everyone for free. In this event, users must play a particular number of matches with the newly introduced character to get the following:

Play 1 match with Leon: 100x Memory Fragments

Play 3 matches with Leon: Bounty Token Play Card (7D)

Play 5 matches with Leon: Leon’s Avatar

Booyah on Weekends (20 November – 21 November)

Booyah on Weekends (Image via Free Fire)

The event starts today, i.e., 20 November, and will only be available until tomorrow. Individuals will have to get a particular number of Booyahs to get the rewards:

Get 1 Booyah: 10x Booyah Dice

Get 3 Booyahs: 20x Booyah Dice

Get 5 Booyahs: Pan – Booyah Day 2021

Get 7 Booyahs: 1x Incubator Voucher and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

Apart from all these events, the CS CUP has also started in Free Fire.

