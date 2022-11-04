Free Fire GFX tools can get you banned, here's why

Free Fire is a popular Battle Royale game that Garena launched for low-end devices. However, over time, due to the addition of new features, it became full of stutters, primarily for 2 GB RAM smartphone users. Thus, despite having a download size that lies within the range of "500 - 550 MB," Free Fire doesn't perform well on many Android devices.

Therefore, players employ various tricks to enhance gameplay output and reduce lagging issues, and GFX tools are among them. Per the claim, the primary use of GFX tools is to make the game smoother in terms of performance. However, these third-party programs also pose a threat to FF/FF MAX accounts getting banned.

Using GFX tools to make Free Fire's output smoother is a violation of Garena's anti-hack policy

It is well-known that Garena is quite strict regarding in-game cheating. The publishers have maintained a "zero tolerance policy" against anyone who uses unfair means to gain an advantage in the game.

Moreover, it has been clearly stated by Garena's Anti-Hack Operations Team that the use of unauthorized tools, especially those that interact with the game client, is illegal and comes under cheating.

GFX tools are third-party softwares which are not authorized or released by Garena. Moreover, they also interact with the game's APK client. Hence, the installation and use of any GFX tool in a bid to elevate the gameplay quality will lead to account suspensions.

Here's what the developer team has mentioned time and again regarding the punishment for cheaters in FF/FF MAX:

"Free Fire has a zero-tolerance policy against cheating. we will permanently ban their accounts used for cheating. Devices used for cheating will also be banned from playing Free Fire again using any other accounts."

Besides using GFX tools or gameplay boosters on a device while playing the game, one must also avoid employing any hacks, modifying the APK client or model files. However, if players spot a hacker or cheater using unfair means while playing in a match, they must report the same.

How to report a hacker/cheater using Garena's help center?

You must follow the steps given below to report a hacker or cheater via Garena's help center:

Step 1: Open the help center using the direct link given here: https://ffsupport.garena.com/hc/en-us

Step 2: Use the sign-in button to redirect to the login page, where you can find the following options:

Google (Gmail)

Facebook

Twitter

VK

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Ensure you log in with the platform linked to your FF/FF MAX game account.

Step 3: After you have logged in, you can tap the "Submit a Request" via your Player ID in the top-right corner.

Step 4: You can choose the game (Free Fire MAX for Indian users) and select Hacker Report as the type of request.

Step 5: You can select the type of cheat/hack, provide the IGN of the hacker, and curate a proper description for your request.

Also, ensure to provide evidence of the hacking before submitting your request.

