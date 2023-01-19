Free Fire Gloo Wall tricks guide (2023): Steps, tips and more

Garena Free Fire MAX allows players to equip themselves with various weapons and utilities during a mission for offensive and defensive purposes. Each item has a purpose of its own to best suit the player's style of gaming and experience.

The Gloo Wall is an example of a utility with both offensive and defensive capabilities. It is an item no Free Fire player should miss during a battle royale mission. The grenade forms a protective wall for a short period around the player. While in cover, players can use that time to increase their health, revive teammates, or take out enemies easily and safely.

Gloo Wall in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Not many Free Fire fans might not be aware of this utility, and even if so, it's not easy to use. The Gloo Wall takes a lot of practice to utilize its full potential. But once players master the techniques of using the Gloo Wall Grenade, they will have a significant edge over others and have increased their chances of coming out on top.

Using the Gloo Wall Grenade is as simple as throwing any other grenade. Select the one you wish to use, position the crosshair nearby, and slide the fire button to place it. However, just learning to equip and use the Gloo Wall Grenade won't be enough, as using it the wrong way or at the wrong time will lead to your downfall during a match.

Gloo Wall usage tips in Garena Free Fire

Following these tips and tricks can help players make the best use of the Gloo Wall to gain a competitive advantage over their enemies.

Tip 1: The 360° Trick

This is a popular and safe way to use the Gloo Wall in Free Fire. But it is quite a difficult trick to master as it requires speed and precision when it comes to aiming. The 360° trick can help keep you covered in all directions. Executing this trick will require some changes to your game's settings that will be highlighted further.

Tip 2: Crouch Placing

Positioning of the Gloo Wall is a crucial factor in ensuring maximum protection. Crouching and placing the Gloo Wall is more effective than placing it while standing, as it has to be positioned adjacent to the player and on the ground. This step is also the quickest way to place the Gloo Wall.

Crouch while placing the Gloo Wall (Image via Garena)

Tip 3: Heightened Gloo Walls

Sometimes it can be frustrating when enemies can shoot you from a higher vantage point, even when you are under cover behind a Gloo Wall. Since the default height of a Gloo Wall cannot be increased, you can place a Gloo Wall on top of the one you have already set for better protection.

Tip 4: Custom HUD and Sensitivity

You can change your HUD settings by shifting the crouch button right next to the Gloo Wall button. Although the choice is personal, it is still highly recommended to do so as it will take less time to equip and place the wall.

Increasing your sensitivity is also important for quick movement and camera shifts. Making these changes will guarantee the successful execution of the 360° trick and help when following the rest of the tips.

Tip 5: Fake Gloo Walls

Fake Gloo Walls are effective in competitive matches. This trick can bait enemies into approaching your wall while you position yourself further away from the wall you placed in your line of sight to eliminate your opponents, who assume you are taking cover behind the wall.

The Gloo Wall, on the whole, is an amazing and effective utility that Free Fire has to offer, and when used right with a lot of practice, it will give you the upper hand in competitive matches.

