Free Fire Golden Angelic Ascension event: How to get Valiant Havenking Bundle and Gleaming Angelic Pants

Several brand-new Angelic-themed events have been actively introduced in Free Fire MAX in the previous few days. These provide an opportunity to get appealing cosmetics. However, most of them have to be bought through diamonds.

Among the new arrivals is Golden Angelic Ascension, a new Luck Royale featuring multiple attractive rewards, including Gleaming Angelic Pants, and Valiant Havenking Bundle, among other items. You must make spins to obtain the items or the required tokens.

New Golden Angelic Ascension starts in Free Fire MAX

Golden Angelic Ascension is the new Luck Royale to start in Free Fire MAX Indian server. It commenced on January 8, 2023, and will be accessible for the next 14 days, i.e., until January 21, 2023. A single spin costs 40 diamonds, and five will set you back with 180 diamonds.

You may receive the outfit or acquire the Angelic Tokens that can be redeemed for the grand prizes. The list of items available in the Golden Angelic Ascension event is as follows:

The list of available items in the Free Fire MAX Golden Angelic Ascension (Image via Garena)

Angelic Token

Shimmering Angelic Pants

Gallant Dawnvictor Bundle (special effects when jumping)

Cube Fragment

Bounty Token

Secret Clue

Airdrop Aid

Bonfire

Scan

Leg Pockets

Supply Crate

Armor Crate

Pet Food

Weapon Royale Voucher (expiry: January 31, 2023)

Diamond Royale Voucher (expiry: January 31, 2023)

Universal Fragment Bundle (50x Fragments)

M4A1 – Pink Laminate Weapon Loot Crate

AK47 – Water Balloon Weapon Loot Crate

MP40 – Bloody Gold Weapon Loot Crate

Winterlands AK47 Weapon Loot Crate

Futuristic Weapon Loot Crate

Double EXP Card (24 hours)

Double Gold Card (24 hours)

Gold Royale Voucher

Urban Rager Weapon Loot Crate

Loose Cannon Weapon Loot Crate

Demolitionist Weapon Loot Crate

Artificial Intelligence Weapon Loot Crate

BOOYAH Weapon Loot Crate

Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate

Digital Invasion Weapon Loot Crate

Flaming Wolf Weapon Loot Crate

Titanium Weapon Loot Crate

Bumblebee Loot Crate

All items other than the tokens will be placed in a backpack, and you can exchange three for an additional spin. You can utilize the Angelic Token to win the grand prize. The available items are as follows:

One of the available rewards in the event (Image via Garena)

1x Angelic Token: Angelic Dandy

2x Angelic Token: Deadly Angelic Backpack

3x Angelic Token: Valiant Havenking Bundle

4x Angelic Token: Gleaming Angelic Pants

This is successive; hence, you will receive all four rewards upon acquiring four Angelic Tokens.

Steps to get bundle and pants from the new Free Fire MAX Golden Angelic Ascension

You may follow the steps given below to obtain attractive rewards from the new Golden Angelic Ascension event in the game:

Select the Trend+ Angelic section (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Load the Luck Royale section in Free Fire MAX and select the Trend+ Angelic section from the menu on the left.

Step 2: You can spend diamonds to obtain items from the prize pool, including the outfit and pants.

Step 3: If you have not received the select item, you may collect the Angelic Tokens. These can be used to obtain grand prizes.

Finally, you can equip the items through the vault in Free Fire MAX.

