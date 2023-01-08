Free Fire Golden Angelic Ascension event: How to get Valiant Havenking Bundle and Gleaming Angelic Pants

Several brand-new Angelic-themed events have been actively introduced in Free Fire MAX in the previous few days. These provide an opportunity to get appealing cosmetics. However, most of them have to be bought through diamonds.
Among the new arrivals is Golden Angelic Ascension, a new Luck Royale featuring multiple attractive rewards, including Gleaming Angelic Pants, and Valiant Havenking Bundle, among other items. You must make spins to obtain the items or the required tokens.
New Golden Angelic Ascension starts in Free Fire MAX
Golden Angelic Ascension is the new Luck Royale to start in Free Fire MAX Indian server. It commenced on January 8, 2023, and will be accessible for the next 14 days, i.e., until January 21, 2023. A single spin costs 40 diamonds, and five will set you back with 180 diamonds.
You may receive the outfit or acquire the Angelic Tokens that can be redeemed for the grand prizes. The list of items available in the Golden Angelic Ascension event is as follows:
- Angelic Token
- Shimmering Angelic Pants
- Gallant Dawnvictor Bundle (special effects when jumping)
- Cube Fragment
- Bounty Token
- Secret Clue
- Airdrop Aid
- Bonfire
- Scan
- Leg Pockets
- Supply Crate
- Armor Crate
- Pet Food
- Weapon Royale Voucher (expiry: January 31, 2023)
- Diamond Royale Voucher (expiry: January 31, 2023)
- Universal Fragment Bundle (50x Fragments)
- M4A1 – Pink Laminate Weapon Loot Crate
- AK47 – Water Balloon Weapon Loot Crate
- MP40 – Bloody Gold Weapon Loot Crate
- Winterlands AK47 Weapon Loot Crate
- Futuristic Weapon Loot Crate
- Double EXP Card (24 hours)
- Double Gold Card (24 hours)
- Gold Royale Voucher
- Urban Rager Weapon Loot Crate
- Loose Cannon Weapon Loot Crate
- Demolitionist Weapon Loot Crate
- Artificial Intelligence Weapon Loot Crate
- BOOYAH Weapon Loot Crate
- Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate
- Digital Invasion Weapon Loot Crate
- Flaming Wolf Weapon Loot Crate
- Titanium Weapon Loot Crate
- Bumblebee Loot Crate
All items other than the tokens will be placed in a backpack, and you can exchange three for an additional spin. You can utilize the Angelic Token to win the grand prize. The available items are as follows:
- 1x Angelic Token: Angelic Dandy
- 2x Angelic Token: Deadly Angelic Backpack
- 3x Angelic Token: Valiant Havenking Bundle
- 4x Angelic Token: Gleaming Angelic Pants
This is successive; hence, you will receive all four rewards upon acquiring four Angelic Tokens.
Steps to get bundle and pants from the new Free Fire MAX Golden Angelic Ascension
You may follow the steps given below to obtain attractive rewards from the new Golden Angelic Ascension event in the game:
Step 1: Load the Luck Royale section in Free Fire MAX and select the Trend+ Angelic section from the menu on the left.
Step 2: You can spend diamonds to obtain items from the prize pool, including the outfit and pants.
Step 3: If you have not received the select item, you may collect the Angelic Tokens. These can be used to obtain grand prizes.
Finally, you can equip the items through the vault in Free Fire MAX.
