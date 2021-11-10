Free Fire ID of Raistar: Stats, headshot percentage, monthly income, and more in November 2021

Raistar is a Free Fire streamer and content creator from India, well-known for his incredible gameplay videos. His YouTube channel has over 6 million subscribers, and he has over 2.4 million followers on Instagram.

He also regularly streams Free Fire on the Booyah platform, where he has attained 1.6 million followers. Raistar’s subscriber count has increased by 180k in the last month.

What is Raistar’s ID and stats in Free Fire?

Raistar’s Free Fire ID is 12022250. The player’s stats are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Raistar’s lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Raistar has participated in 16207 squad matches and has clinched 2727 games, which has resulted in a win rate of 16.82%. He has accumulated 53365 kills, and 25418 of them have been headshots. This earns him a K/D ratio of 3.96 and a headshot rate of 47.63%.

He has bettered his opponents in 706 of 4493 duo matches, converting to a win percentage of 15.71%. The YouTuber has bagged 14365 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.79. Raistar has attained 5252 headshots which corresponds to a headshot rate of 36.56%.

Raistar has featured in 3535 solo games, registering a booyah in about 401 matches, estimating a win rate of 11.34%. With a K/D ratio of 3.43 and a headshot rate of 43.47%, Raistar has notched 10752 kills and 4674 headshots.

Ranked stats

Raistar’s ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Raistar has 15 first-place finishes in 86 ranked squad games, ensuring a win rate of 17.44%. He has notched 279 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.93. The content creator has a headshot percentage of 72.40%, and the number of headshots stands at 202.

He has played four duo games and is yet to secure a win. Raistar has 10 kills, and nine of these are registered with a headshot, estimating a K/D ratio of 2.50 and a headshot percentage of 90%.

Raistar has played only one solo match and has a single kill which is a headshot.

Note: Raistar's stats are subject to change as he plays more games.

Monthly income

Raistar’s income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, it is estimated that Raistar’s monthly income is around $1.1K - $17.3K.

YouTube channel

Raistar uploaded his first video in late 2019. Since then, he has uploaded just over 30 videos, earning him a massive 133 million views. Over the years, he has also accumulated more than 6 million subscribers on the channel. His most-watched video stands at over 12 million views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish