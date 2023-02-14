Free Fire Incubator: How to get Deity Menace Woodpecker and more gun skins (MAX version)

Garena has refreshed the Incubator, a popular luck royale in Free Fire MAX. The updated offering now features a set of three stunning gun skins, including the Deity Menace Woodpecker, as rewards, which were previously leaked and highly awaited by the game’s community.

To obtain these exclusive and coveted rewards, players need to make spins in the luck royale using diamonds. Once they have collected the necessary items, they can exchange them for the Woodpecker gun skin.

The following section will provide the readers with all the details of the new Incubator, alongside the steps to collect the rewards.

Free Fire MAX Incubator features exclusive Deity Menace Woodpecker and other skins

The newly added Free Fire MAX Incubator kicked off today, i.e., February 14, 2023, and will continue on for the next 38 days. A spin in the freshly added Incubator costs 40 diamonds, while a pack of five will set the players back by 180.

The latter is undoubtedly more economical, as it saves a few diamonds when looking to make multiple spins at once. There are 12 items in the prize pool, including the required materials to redeem the gun skin.

Furthermore, there is no assurance of obtaining a particular item, and the rewards up for grabs include the following:

The reward pool in the new Incubator (Image via Garena)

Blueprint: Arch Nemesis

Evolution Stone

Lucky Shirt Loot Crate

Lucky Pants Crate

Cube Fragment

Skyline Loot Crate

Pharaoh Weapon Loot Crate

Pet Food

Lightning Strike Weapon Loot Crate

Bonfire

50x Universal Fragment

Star General Weapon Loot Crate

Gun skins are not part of the reward pool, and you can utilize the collected blueprints and Evolution Stone to redeem the prizes. The exchange section of the newly added Incubator features the following items:

Woodpecker – Deity Rally for 1x Blueprint: Arch Nemesis and 3x Evolution Stones

Woodpecker – Deity Warcry for 2x Blueprint: Arch Nemesis and 5x Evolution Stones

Woodpecker – Deity Menace for 3x Blueprint: Arch Nemesis and 7x Evolution Stones

There is no limit to the skins you can obtain, and you may acquire all three. However, this will undoubtedly involve the expenditure of a ton of diamonds, and getting similar gun skins for a single weapon may not be the best utilization of the currency.

Steps to get Deity Menace Woodpecker and other skins from Free Fire MAX Incubator

You may follow the steps provided here to collect the Woodpecker gun skin from the newly added Incubator in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Load Free Fire MAX and access the Luck Royale section.

Select the Incubator from the available options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the Incubator from the menu.

Step 3: Make the desired number of spins to collect the required material to acquire the preferred Woodpecker skin.

Step 4: Once you have enough Blueprint: Arch Nemesis and Evolution Stones, you may access the Exchange section.

The three available Woodpecker gun skins (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Choose the preferred gun skin from the available option and press the Exchange button.

Step 6: Confirm the Exchange to receive the gun skin.

Lastly, you may utilize the Deity Menace Woodpecker or any other redeemed through the Weapon section.

