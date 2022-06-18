Free Fire invisible nickname trick and color codes for signature

One of the interests of almost all Free Fire players is to differentiate themselves from others by having a unique ID name and other factors. The developers have provided various personalization options, including signature, battle style, and more.

Several special tricks have become widespread within the game's community over time, with two of the most popular ones being the invisible nickname and colorful signature. Both are easy to create and ensure that the users look unique.

If individuals do not know the exact process to create invisible nicknames and get colored signatures, they can follow the guide below.

Note: Indian players should not play Free Fire on their devices since the game is banned in the country. However, they may play the MAX version, which was not suspended.

How to use invisible name trick and color signatures in Free Fire IDs

Invisible name trick

The Invisible ID has emerged as among the top tricks that gamers can utilize. They will merely need to employ several unique characters, such as the Braille symbols and the U+3164 (Hangul Filler).

Steps to create:

Step 1: Players must navigate to any website that offers Unicode 3164. They can then copy it into their device's "Notes" app.

Step 2: In the next step, they can input Braille symbols beneath the Hangul Filler.

Enter the Braille patterns (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 3: The entire text can be copied and used while changing the name in Free Fire.

Readers should note that it will cost users 390 diamonds to change their names within the battle royale title. Alternatively, they can complete the process using a name change card.

Click here to find a guide on the name change procedure.

Alternative method

This method involves subscript characters (Image via Sportskeeda)

This method includes nearly the same previously mentioned steps. However, users must copy and paste the subscript characters below U+3164 instead of the particular Braille patterns.

There is no difference between either approach, and gamers can utilize one of them to have an invisible nickname within the game.

Colorful signatures

If individuals want to have colorful text as their signature, they must utilize the hex codes for the different colors. Essentially, these codes must be placed in square brackets - [ ] before the signature.

Steps to create:

Step 1: Visit the in-game profile in Free Fire and press the 'Settings' icon to open the 'Profile Info' box.

Gamers should tap on this icon (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Users can tap on the 'Signature' option present beneath 'Mode.'

Step 3: Lastly, they should place the hex code of the desired code before the signature.

Paste the hex code before the words (Image via Garena)

For illustration, if gamers want to use red in their signature, they need to put [FF0000] before it.

After following these particular steps, they will have colorful signatures in the game.

Hex codes

Here's a list of codes for some popular colors:

1) Yellow - FFFF00

2) Blue - 0000FF

3) Green - 008000

4) White – FFFFF

5) Silver - C0C0C0

6) Magenta - FF00FF

7) Cyan - 00FFFF

8) Navy - 000080

Readers can easily find codes for other colors on the internet.

