Free Fire latest update APK download link and file size for low-end Android devices (OB34 update)

With the release of the Free Fire OB34 update, Garena has taken strides to improve its overall gameplay experience. It brings in a host of new features with character changes and ranking system adjustments weapons besides the introduction of the Craftland mode in the regular version.

Although the update was released to the players on 25 May 2022, the vast majority of the game's player base has already switched to the most recent version to continue playing. However, some users have not yet downloaded the patch. They should do so immediately to get patch-exclusive rewards.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India. Due to these government-imposed restrictions, gamers should not download or install the battle royale title under any circumstances. However, they may continue to play the MAX version that is not banned in the country.

How to download Free Fire OB34 update using APK for low-end Android devices

Many Android users may prefer utilizing the APK to install the Free Fire OB34 update. Fortunately, the developers have released the APK on the official website, so players do not need to scour the internet for a legitimate file.

The APK is just 430 MB in size. Before starting with the download, users must ensure that adequate storage space is available on their devices.

Note: The download link is working at the moment but it may or may not be accessible in the future.

In recent updates, the developers have significantly decreased the size of the game so that players may save space. Subsequently, they have enhanced the download centre so that gamers have a great deal of control over the resources they download.

After downloading the APK, users may follow the steps given below to complete the installation:

Step 1: Toggle on the "Install from Unknown Source" option from the settings if players have not done so far.

Step 2: Access the file and install it. Users can then sign in to their accounts and enjoy playing the game.

Gamers should not download APKs from sources other than official sources, particularly shady ones, as these might carry a security risk. Sometimes these may even be modified and can also lead to the suspension of the account.

Other alternatives

Listed below are the basic instructions that users can follow to download the game from the Google Play Store:

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store and search for "Free Fire."

Step 2: Several results will show up on the screen. Players must tap on the most relevant one and press the ‘Install’ button.

If players have an older version installed on their devices, they will instead find an option that says "Update."

Step 3: Free Fire will soon be downloaded and installed onto their devices. Once done, gamers must sign in and enjoy the latest OB34 version and its features.

The download size on the Google Play Store is around 300-350 MB and varies depending on the device. Individuals will have to ensure that there is sufficient storage space available.

