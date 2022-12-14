Free Fire Lite download links on internet: Real or fake?

Free Fire was launched in 2017 with the intention of offering an engaging battle royale experience to low-end smartphone users. Despite some exciting in-game prospects, the Garena-backed BR shooter has been guilty of providing an underwhelming visual experience due to its low-end capabilities. Thus, devs launched Free Fire MAX to provide an enhanced FF experience.

Lately, Free Fire Lite has been trending among fans of the game. Multiple websites have been providing APK download links for FF Lite, which is surprising considering Garena has neither announced nor launched the mobile version of the game. This has left fans confused about the authenticity of the download links on the internet.

Free Fire Lite download links are fake as Garena hasn't launched any such game

Clickbait Free Fire Lite download links are fake and should not be used (Image via Sportskeeda)

As mentioned, the Lite version was never launched or discussed by Garena, which proves the download links are fake. Websites providing the said links for the game lead to the download of APK files for Sigma Battle Royale, which has earned the unofficial title of FF Lite due to its insanely similar features.

Fake FF Lite download links are listed on multiple websites (Image via Google)

Apart from Sigma Battle Royale, some websites are also disguising the so-called "FF Low MB" files as FF Lite. However, FF Low MB files are also fake as they are modified Free Fire APKs without OBB. Thus, the download links for FF Lite are fake and one should steer clear of them.

What is Sigma Battle Royale?

Sigma Battle Royale has emerged as a replica of Garena Free Fire and FF MAX in the past few weeks (Image via Sportskeeda)

Players who are not well-versed with the recent trends around Sigma Battle Royale should note that it gained popularity for being a direct copy of Garena FF. Backed by Studio Arm Private Limited, Sigma was available in the Play Store for almost 48 hours and even registered over 500K installs before Google removed it.

The primary reason it was taken down was due to Sigma's inability to comply with Google's Developer Program Policy. The potential policy violation was reportedly related to Sigma being a replica of Garena FF due to its identical maps, modes, weapons, and other in-game aspects.

Sigma Battle Royale's servers are offline as of this writing (Image via Studio Arm Private Limited)

Currently, Sigma does not have Google Play authentication. A few days back, developers also took down Sigma's servers as players were seeing the following text upon launching the game:

"The server is closed. Thank you for being a part of this test and we look forward to seeing you again in the near future."

Despite the unavailability of the game, many websites are still click-baiting fans to download APK files for Sigma. Thus, one must avoid visiting any Sigma Battle Royale links from unauthorized and dubious sources.

