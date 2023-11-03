Free Fire Lucky Wheel: Get Free Spirit bundle, Gloo Wall skins, and more for as low as 9 Diamonds

Free Fire Lucky Wheel is one of the many exciting events introduced in the battle royale title following the latest OB42 update. The newest addition gives you access to the Free Spirit Bundle and numerous other cosmetics, such as Gloo Wall skins, other outfits, and more, for as low as nine Diamonds, making the event an absolute steal of a deal.

Free Fire Lucky Wheel was incorporated on November 2, 2023, and will be available until November 8, 2023. Thus, you must be proactive in seizing this opportunity to fill up your inventory with new items. Further details on the event are available in the following section.

Free Fire Lucky Wheel event explained

The framework of Free Fire Lucky Wheel is quite straightforward: spin the wheel to obtain a discount that can be applied to purchase items at great prices. You can draw the following discounts.

Nine Diamonds 99 Diamonds 50% off 55% off 60% off 70% off 75% off 80% off

Note that only one item can be obtained at each discounted rate, and thus, you must exercise caution.

Free Fire Lucky Wheel prize pool (Image via Garena)

Use these discounts to purchase the cosmetics from the prize pool:

Free Spirit Bundle Stereo Noisemaker Bundle King Boxer Bundle Fury Senior Bundle Griffin Bundle Gloo Wall – Taunting Dino Gloo Wall – Gate to Oblivion Katana – Booyah Day Beaston pet Kactus pet Sports Car – Booyah Day Dancing Panda backpack Nocturnal Assassin Backpack Evil (Facepaint) Katana – Tranquil Torrent Pumpkin Monster Love in the Air (Bottom) Wrestler Mask One-finger Pushup emote Threaten emote Cobra Flash avatar Cobra Flash banner 10x Chromasonic (MP40) Token Crate 10x Scorpio Shatter (M1014) Token Crate 10x Green Flame Draco (M1014) Token Crate 10x Platinum Divinity (MP5) Token Crate 10x BP S6 Token Crate 10x BP S7 Token Crate 10x Rampage Hyperbook Token Crate 10x Runestone Hyperbook Token Crate 5x Room Card (1 Match) 10x MP40 – New Year Weapon Loot Crate Name Change Card 10x Mr Nutcracker Weapon Loot Crate 10x Rave Skater (M1014 + AC80) Weapon Loot Crate 10x Digital Dasher (UMP + AC80) Weapon Loot Crate 10x Pink Haven Weapon Loot Crate 10x Cheetah Weapon Loot Crate 10x Ice Blue Weapon Loot Crate 10x Falconer Weapon Loot Crate

Not all of these will be available for purchase simultaneously, as the item pool consists of only eight rewards. You can refresh this pool using Diamonds.

Steps to get Free Spirit Bundle and other rewards in Free Fire for as low as nine Diamonds

Follow these steps to get the rewards for as low as nine Diamonds:

Step 1: Sign in to your Free Fire account and open the Diamond event page.

Sign in to your Free Fire account and open the Diamond event page. Step 2: Select the Lucky Wheel option to open the event interface.

Select the Lucky Wheel option to open the event interface. Step 3: Spin the wheel to obtain a discount. You can purchase one item at a discounted rate.

Since the discounts are drawn randomly, you can continue until you have drawn the nine-diamond option. All the purchases will be delivered to your vault.

Note: Free Fire is blocked in India, so players are implored not to install the game. Instead, they may play the MAX version or wait for the India-exclusive version.

