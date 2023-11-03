Free Fire
  Free Fire Lucky Wheel: Get Free Spirit bundle, Gloo Wall skins, and more for as low as 9 Diamonds

Free Fire Lucky Wheel: Get Free Spirit bundle, Gloo Wall skins, and more for as low as 9 Diamonds

By Aniket Thakkar
Modified Nov 03, 2023 00:05 IST
Free Fire Lucky Wheel poster
Free Fire Lucky Wheel event (Image via Garena)

Free Fire Lucky Wheel is one of the many exciting events introduced in the battle royale title following the latest OB42 update. The newest addition gives you access to the Free Spirit Bundle and numerous other cosmetics, such as Gloo Wall skins, other outfits, and more, for as low as nine Diamonds, making the event an absolute steal of a deal.

Free Fire Lucky Wheel was incorporated on November 2, 2023, and will be available until November 8, 2023. Thus, you must be proactive in seizing this opportunity to fill up your inventory with new items. Further details on the event are available in the following section.

Free Fire Lucky Wheel event explained

The framework of Free Fire Lucky Wheel is quite straightforward: spin the wheel to obtain a discount that can be applied to purchase items at great prices. You can draw the following discounts.

  1. Nine Diamonds
  2. 99 Diamonds
  3. 50% off
  4. 55% off
  5. 60% off
  6. 70% off
  7. 75% off
  8. 80% off

Note that only one item can be obtained at each discounted rate, and thus, you must exercise caution.

Free Fire Lucky Wheel prize pool (Image via Garena)
Free Fire Lucky Wheel prize pool (Image via Garena)

Use these discounts to purchase the cosmetics from the prize pool:

  1. Free Spirit Bundle
  2. Stereo Noisemaker Bundle
  3. King Boxer Bundle
  4. Fury Senior Bundle
  5. Griffin Bundle
  6. Gloo Wall – Taunting Dino
  7. Gloo Wall – Gate to Oblivion
  8. Katana – Booyah Day
  9. Beaston pet
  10. Kactus pet
  11. Sports Car – Booyah Day
  12. Dancing Panda backpack
  13. Nocturnal Assassin Backpack
  14. Evil (Facepaint)
  15. Katana – Tranquil Torrent
  16. Pumpkin Monster
  17. Love in the Air (Bottom)
  18. Wrestler Mask
  19. One-finger Pushup emote
  20. Threaten emote
  21. Cobra Flash avatar
  22. Cobra Flash banner
  23. 10x Chromasonic (MP40) Token Crate
  24. 10x Scorpio Shatter (M1014) Token Crate
  25. 10x Green Flame Draco (M1014) Token Crate
  26. 10x Platinum Divinity (MP5) Token Crate
  27. 10x BP S6 Token Crate
  28. 10x BP S7 Token Crate
  29. 10x Rampage Hyperbook Token Crate
  30. 10x Runestone Hyperbook Token Crate
  31. 5x Room Card (1 Match)
  32. 10x MP40 – New Year Weapon Loot Crate
  33. Name Change Card
  34. 10x Mr Nutcracker Weapon Loot Crate
  35. 10x Rave Skater (M1014 + AC80) Weapon Loot Crate
  36. 10x Digital Dasher (UMP + AC80) Weapon Loot Crate
  37. 10x Pink Haven Weapon Loot Crate
  38. 10x Cheetah Weapon Loot Crate
  39. 10x Ice Blue Weapon Loot Crate
  40. 10x Falconer Weapon Loot Crate

Not all of these will be available for purchase simultaneously, as the item pool consists of only eight rewards. You can refresh this pool using Diamonds.

Steps to get Free Spirit Bundle and other rewards in Free Fire for as low as nine Diamonds

youtube-cover

Follow these steps to get the rewards for as low as nine Diamonds:

  • Step 1: Sign in to your Free Fire account and open the Diamond event page.
  • Step 2: Select the Lucky Wheel option to open the event interface.
  • Step 3: Spin the wheel to obtain a discount. You can purchase one item at a discounted rate.

Since the discounts are drawn randomly, you can continue until you have drawn the nine-diamond option. All the purchases will be delivered to your vault.

Note: Free Fire is blocked in India, so players are implored not to install the game. Instead, they may play the MAX version or wait for the India-exclusive version.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
