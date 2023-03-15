Free Fire MAX Bunny Attack Top-Up: How to get free Candy Bunny Loot Box and Gloo Wall

The release of new top-up events in Free Fire MAX is an ongoing process, as one event soon follows another after its conclusion. With the Chroma Futura Top-Up concluding on March 14, Garena has not missed the opportunity and released the Bunny Attack Top-Up.

The event features bunny-themed free rewards that match the other items in the recently added Token Ring Luck Royale. Players will only have to purchase several diamonds for multiple attractive free rewards. Here is an overview of the event as well as its rewards.

Garena releases new top-up event in Free Fire MAX

The developers are back with another top-up event in Free Fire MAX. This time, two bunny-themed items, Candy Bunny Loot Box and Gloo Wall – Candy Bunny, are free upon purchasing a specified number of diamonds.

The two requirements for the new top-up event in Free Fire MAX are as follows:

Purchase 300 diamonds to get both Loot Box and Gloo Wall (Image via Garena)

Purchase 100 diamonds to get a free Candy Bunny Loot Box

Purchase 300 diamonds to get a free Gloo Wall – Candy Bunny

The two requirements are not separate, and any purchase will be counted towards both items. At the end of the day, players can purchase 300 diamonds to get the items in their accounts.

Steps to purchase diamonds for free rewards

You may follow this procedure to acquire diamonds in your account and subsequently collect the additional incentive for the loot box and Gloo Wall skin for free:

Step 1: Load the top-up section in your Free Fire MAX account and purchase the required number of diamonds. In the case of the current event, the highest requirement is set at 300 diamonds; hence, purchasing a pack of 310 diamonds makes sense. Going ahead with this will mean that the value is eroded, and if you are looking for any bigger purchases, it is advisable to wait for the next event.

Purchase diamonds to get rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Complete the payment via the preferred method. In most cases, diamonds are immediately added to the account. Once the premium in-game currency is reflected in your account, you will qualify for the free rewards top-up event.

Step 3: Access the events by selecting the respective icon on the right-hand side before navigating through the section to select Bunny Attack Top-Up.

Step 4: Click the claim button to complete the procurement.

Legendary loot boxes and rare Gloo Wall skins are valued higher than the in-game currency you must purchase to meet the requirements of the top-up event.

