Free Fire MAX Clash Squad Season 12 release date, time, and rewards for India

Now that Free Fire has been banned in India, many players have shifted to Free Fire MAX. The features offered by both the titles are similar, but the device requirements of the enhanced version are higher than that of the banned battle royale game.

Clash Squad is one of the main game modes in Free Fire MAX. Players can enjoy the round of seven matches and grind hard to climb up the ranks in the game. The new season of the Clash Squad ranked mode, ie. Season 12 is scheduled to be released today.

Free Fire MAX: Clash Squad Season 12

The new season of the Clash Squad mode is all set to be released today, 24 March 2022. The previous season commenced on 20 January 2022 and will conclude today. Each season lasts for around two months, followed by a major update.

The approximate time of release can be estimated at 2:30 PM IST. Sadly, Free Fire’s premium version has not received the OB33 update yet. However, it can be expected to arrive soon.

Before Season 12 of the Clash Squad ranked mode is released, the ranks of mobile gamers will be reduced as follows:

From Heroic to Gold II

From Diamond I to Gold I

From Diamond II to Gold I

From Diamond III to Gold I

From Diamond IV to Gold I

From Platinum I to Silver II

From Platinum II to Silver II

From Platinum III to Silver II

From Platinum IV to Silver II

From Gold I to Silver I

From Gold II to Silver I

From Gold III to Silver I

From Gold IV to Silver I

From Silver I to Bronze II

From Silver II to Bronze II

From Silver III to Bronze II

From Bronze I to Bronze I

From Bronze II to Bronze I

From Bronze III to Bronze I

Free Fire MAX: Season 11 reward

Season 11 of the Clash Squad mode is ending on 24 March 2022 (Image via Garena)

At the end of every season, players can claim a special prize. The reward is usually a gold weapon skin. It is a Golden SKS skin that mobile gamers can claim this time. The prizes for the previous seasons in Free Fire MAX are given below:

Season 1: Golden Desert Eagle skin

Season 2: Golden G18 skin

Season 3: Golden FAMAS skin

Season 4: Golden P90 skin

Season 5: Golden MP5 skin

Season 6: Golden M500 skin

Season 7: Golden M1014 skin

Season 8: Golden AN94 skin

Season 9: Golden M4A1 skin

Season 10: Golden UMP skin

Season 11: Golden SKS skin

As always, the ranks of players will be reset before the new season rolls out in Free Fire MAX. Mobile gamers who can reach the Gold III-tier by that time will be eligible to claim the Golden SKS skin free of cost.

