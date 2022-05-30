Free Fire MAX Coupon Crush event: How to get new gloo wall and gun skins

The developers of Free Fire MAX often introduce exciting events that allow players to claim attractive prizes. These prizes include gloo wall skins, gun skins, characters, pets, and other in-game accessories.
The latest event in the battle royale game, Coupon Crush, has quite an exciting prize pool that allows players to claim items or convert them into coupons. These coupons can then be redeemed to claim other rewards depending on gamers' preferences.
Coupon Crush event in Free Fire MAX
The Coupon Crush event commenced in the battle royale game on 29 May 2022. It will conclude on 4 June 2022, and gamers have less than a week to claim the prizes.
A single spin in this event costs 40 diamonds, and a pack of 10 spins is worth 360 diamonds. However, for first-timers, the number of diamonds required is 20 and 180, respectively. Once they opt for the spin, items will be assigned to players randomly.
Here is a list of items that gamers can stand a chance of winning in Free Fire MAX:
- Super Gamer Bundle
- Gloo Wall – Arcade Fun
- Woodpecker – Ace Gamer
- Modern Jazz Jacket
- Modern Jazz Pants
- Stereo Dasher Top
- Stereo Dasher Bottom
- Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate
- Winterlands AK Weapon Loot Crate
- Lunar New Year Weapon Box
- Rocker Pack
- Valentine Headset Box
- Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
- Universal Fragment
- Pet Food
Among the above items, players can convert the ones they do not need into coupons. The ones they want to retain can be sent directly to their Inventory. Here is the list of items and the number of coupons that the above rewards are worth in Free Fire MAX:
- Super Gamer Bundle is worth 300 Coupons
- Gloo Wall – Arcade Fun is worth 175 Coupons
- Woodpecker Ace Gamer is worth 130 Coupons
- MP5 – Mr Nutcracker is worth 120 Coupons
- Guyver M1014 is worth 120 Coupons
- AC80 Royal Warrior is worth 120 Coupons
- Budgerigar Bundle is worth 60 Coupons
- Northern Cardinal Bundle is worth 60 Coupons
- Scorching Sands Bundle is worth 60 Coupons
- Graceful Beast Bundle is worth 60 Coupons
- Fairy Princess Bundle is worth 60 Coupons
- Power of Money emote is worth 40 Coupons
- Winter Elk Bundle is worth 30 Coupons
- Pet skin: Fire Sensei Tig is worth 30 Coupons
- Dr Beanie is worth 30 Coupons
- Petskin: Gangster Beanie is worth 30 Coupons
- Green Flame Draco Token Box 1 is worth 30 Coupons
- Rapper Throttle is worth 30 Coupons
- Baby Shark emote is worth 30 Coupons
- Winterlands Light Tuk Tuk is worth 30 Coupons
- Flaming Hydra Motorbike is worth 30 Coupons
- Rabbity Pink backpack is worth 20 Coupons
- Portable Incubator is worth 20 Coupons
- Sensei Tig is worth 20 Coupons
- Katana Swordsman Legends is worth 20 Coupons
- Grenade Yeti Buddy is worth 15 Coupons
- Jack in the Box is worth 15 Coupons
- Hunter’s Trophy is worth 15 Coupons
- Murderous Amusement is worth 10 Coupons
- Diamond Royale Voucher is worth 5 Coupons
- Weapon Royale Voucher is worth 5 Coupons
- 30 Universal Fragments is worth 3 Coupons
- Destiny Guardian XM8 Token Box is worth 2 Coupons
- Incubator Voucher is worth 2 Coupons
- Pet Food is worth 1 Coupons
Note: Before taking part in the event, players must know that a hefty amount of diamonds will be required to claim the items. Hence if they have enough diamonds to spare, only then are they encouraged to take part in it