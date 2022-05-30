Free Fire MAX Coupon Crush event: How to get new gloo wall and gun skins

The developers of Free Fire MAX often introduce exciting events that allow players to claim attractive prizes. These prizes include gloo wall skins, gun skins, characters, pets, and other in-game accessories.

The latest event in the battle royale game, Coupon Crush, has quite an exciting prize pool that allows players to claim items or convert them into coupons. These coupons can then be redeemed to claim other rewards depending on gamers' preferences.

Coupon Crush event in Free Fire MAX

The Coupon Crush event commenced in the battle royale game on 29 May 2022. It will conclude on 4 June 2022, and gamers have less than a week to claim the prizes.

A single spin in this event costs 40 diamonds, and a pack of 10 spins is worth 360 diamonds. However, for first-timers, the number of diamonds required is 20 and 180, respectively. Once they opt for the spin, items will be assigned to players randomly.

The prize pool for the Coupon Crush event in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Here is a list of items that gamers can stand a chance of winning in Free Fire MAX:

Super Gamer Bundle

Gloo Wall – Arcade Fun

Woodpecker – Ace Gamer

Modern Jazz Jacket

Modern Jazz Pants

Stereo Dasher Top

Stereo Dasher Bottom

Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate

Winterlands AK Weapon Loot Crate

Lunar New Year Weapon Box

Rocker Pack

Valentine Headset Box

Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

Universal Fragment

Pet Food

The Redeem Store can be used for exchanging rewards for coupons (Image via Garena)

Among the above items, players can convert the ones they do not need into coupons. The ones they want to retain can be sent directly to their Inventory. Here is the list of items and the number of coupons that the above rewards are worth in Free Fire MAX:

Super Gamer Bundle is worth 300 Coupons

Gloo Wall – Arcade Fun is worth 175 Coupons

Woodpecker Ace Gamer is worth 130 Coupons

MP5 – Mr Nutcracker is worth 120 Coupons

Guyver M1014 is worth 120 Coupons

AC80 Royal Warrior is worth 120 Coupons

Budgerigar Bundle is worth 60 Coupons

Northern Cardinal Bundle is worth 60 Coupons

Scorching Sands Bundle is worth 60 Coupons

Graceful Beast Bundle is worth 60 Coupons

Fairy Princess Bundle is worth 60 Coupons

Power of Money emote is worth 40 Coupons

Winter Elk Bundle is worth 30 Coupons

Pet skin: Fire Sensei Tig is worth 30 Coupons

Dr Beanie is worth 30 Coupons

Petskin: Gangster Beanie is worth 30 Coupons

Green Flame Draco Token Box 1 is worth 30 Coupons

Rapper Throttle is worth 30 Coupons

Baby Shark emote is worth 30 Coupons

Winterlands Light Tuk Tuk is worth 30 Coupons

Flaming Hydra Motorbike is worth 30 Coupons

Rabbity Pink backpack is worth 20 Coupons

Portable Incubator is worth 20 Coupons

Sensei Tig is worth 20 Coupons

Katana Swordsman Legends is worth 20 Coupons

Grenade Yeti Buddy is worth 15 Coupons

Jack in the Box is worth 15 Coupons

Hunter’s Trophy is worth 15 Coupons

Murderous Amusement is worth 10 Coupons

Diamond Royale Voucher is worth 5 Coupons

Weapon Royale Voucher is worth 5 Coupons

30 Universal Fragments is worth 3 Coupons

Destiny Guardian XM8 Token Box is worth 2 Coupons

Incubator Voucher is worth 2 Coupons

Pet Food is worth 1 Coupons

Note: Before taking part in the event, players must know that a hefty amount of diamonds will be required to claim the items. Hence if they have enough diamonds to spare, only then are they encouraged to take part in it

