Free Fire MAX Daily Trials (February 28, 2023): Day 5 rewards, how to get, and more

Daily Trials have been underway in Free Fire MAX since February 24 as a component of the ongoing Chroma Futura event series. It requires players to sign in to the battle royale title daily to collect a free gun skin and character trial for 24 hours.

Chrono and M4A1 – Blue Griffin are the two rewards for the latest Daily Trials in Free Fire MAX. Although these are only available for a limited time, players experience the two premium items for free of cost. The following section details the event duration, steps to collect the rewards, and more.

How to get free 24-hour Chrono and M4A1 – Blue Griffin in Free Fire MAX?

Day 5 of the Daily Trials event is currently present in the game (Image via Garena)

You must only sign in to Free Fire MAX between February 28, 2023, at 4:00 a.m. IST and March 1, 2023, at 3:59 a.m. IST to become eligible for the rewards. The items will not be automatically added to your account; you must claim them manually from the event section.

Steps to claim rewards from the Daily Trial event in Free Fire MAX

You can proceed to claim the Chrono character and the special gun skin in Free Fire MAX by following the steps that are outlined below:

Step 1: First, open the game's application on your device and then hit the "Calendar" icon, which you can find on the right side of the screen.

Step 2: After clicking the icon, the "Chroma Futura" events will appear, and you must select the "Daily Trial" event.

Select the "Daily Trials" event from the various available options (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Soon, you will find the two rewards on the screen, and you may then press the "Claim" button to claim them inside the game.

Once acquired, you can equip the character and the gun skin to try them out for 24 hours in different game modes.

Chrono character and M4A1 – Blue Griffin in Free Fire MAX

Chrono is the in-game avatar of Cristiano Ronaldo (Image via Garena)

Chrono is the in-game persona of Cristiano Ronaldo that was added as part of the game's collaboration with the football star. The character's ability was too strong, and hence it underwent multiple nerfs and adjustments; however, it remains a popular choice among professional and amateur players.

At the base level, it creates an impenetrable force field around the user capable of blocking a maximum of 800 damage. Unlike its initial days, players cannot shoot outside enemies from within and can only be used as a cover. The force field lasts only four seconds and has a massive cooldown time of 160 seconds.

At the highest level, the duration of this ability rises to six seconds, and the cooldown time falls to 110 seconds.

Blue Griffin, on the other hand, is a gun skin inspired by the mythical beast, with a fantastic color contrast of black, blue, and golden colors and feathers emanating from the top. In addition to its appearance, it also has a good set of attributes:

Range: "-"

Reload Speed: "+"

Accuracy: "++"

Note: A "+" denotes an increase in the attribute, while a "-" denotes a decrease.

