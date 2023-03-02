Free Fire MAX Daily Trials (March 2, 2023): Day 7 rewards, how to get, and more

Free Fire MAX players have been enjoying the new Daily Trials introduced as part of the Chroma Futura event series. These provide players with a new trial card every day, which allows them to test out premium items for a limited time without having to spend any diamonds. Each trial features a different character and gun skin, which are replaced daily to provide variety.

The rewards for the seventh day are now live in the game and feature K and Woodpecker – Merciless Necromancer.

Free Fire MAX: How to get free 24-hour K and Woodpecker – Merciless Necromancer trials?

The two rewards for the seventh day (Image via Garena)

The rewards for the seventh day of Daily Trials are live within Free Fire MAX, allowing individuals to get their hands on two trial cards – K and Woodpecker Merciless Necromancer.

To collect the rewards, you only have to log in to the game between March 2, 2023, at 4 am IST (GMT +5:30) and March 3, 2023, at 3:59 am IST (GMT +5:30).

Steps to get free K character and Woodpecker – Merciless Necromancer in Free Fire MAX

You can follow these instructions to get the rewards from the Daily Trials in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Open your Free Fire MAX and head to the event section. It can be accessed by clicking on the calendar icon on the right side.

Step 2: Access the Chroma Futura tab, and a long list of available events will appear on your screen.

Select Daily Trials from the available option (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Navigate through the available options and then select Daily Trials from the menu on the left.

Step 4: Hit the claim button to send the rewards to your account.

K character and Woodpecker – Merciless Necromancer

K's ability is called Master of All (Image via Garena)

K was added to Free Fire during the game’s collaboration with KSHMR. He comes with an active ability called Master of All which increases MAX EP by 20. In addition to this effect, players can select between Jiu-jitsu Mode and Psychology Mode with the option to switch between the two every three seconds.

At the base level, the former increases the EP conversion rate by 300% while the latter restores 3 EP every two seconds with a maximum cap of 120 EP. As players level up the character, they receive a 600% increase in the EP conversion rate at the highest level. In contrast, the cap on EP recovery gets extended to 220.

Woodpecker – Merciless Necromancer in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

On the other hand, Woodpecker – Merciless Necromancer is a coveted gun skin and debuted on the Indian server as part of the Faded Wheel in 2021. It has a sinister vibe with golden engravings across the gun’s body. The skin also features a blue aura around the firearm, providing an otherworldly appearance.

In terms of attributes, you get to benefit from the following:

Range: “++”

Magazine: “-“

Armor Penetration: “+”

Since the two items do not require you to spend diamonds, you should not miss out on this opportunity.

