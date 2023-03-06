Free Fire MAX Daily Trials (March 6, 2023): Day 11 rewards, how to get, and more

Garena has brought several events into Free Fire MAX, offering plenty of opportunities to get permanent and time-limited items. Daily Trials is one of their initiatives that has been launched as part of the Chroma Futura, which allows them to experience multiple items for free.

Players get to test out one popular premium character and gun skin for 24 hours daily. The event has been available for quite some time, and today is the eleventh day of the trials.

Free Fire MAX: Get Homer character and G36 – Flaring Bionic gun skin trials for free

Daily Trial rewards for March 6, 2023(Image via Garena)

The concept of Daily Trials is very simple, and you only have to sign in to the battle royale title daily to become eligible for a gun skin and character that are refreshed every day. The March 6, 2023 rewards include the Homer character and G36 – Flaring Bionic gun skin.

You only have to sign in to Free Fire MAX between 4:00 a.m. IST (GMT +5:30) on March 6, 2023 and 3:59 a.m. IST (GMT +5:30) on March 7, 2023. These rewards are not automatically added to your account; you will have to collect them manually.

How to acquire the free character and gun skin as part of the Daily Trials in Free Fire MAX?

You may follow the steps provided below to quickly get rewards from the Daily Trials in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Sign in to your Free Fire MAX account between the duration mentioned earlier to become eligible for the rewards.

Scroll through the tab to select Daily Trials (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Access the event tab and head to the Croma Futura section from the available options.

Step 3: Navigate through the available events to select the Daily Trials option and click the claim button to receive the rewards.

However, the two rewards will only be active for 24 hours after claiming and hence should be claimed once you are ready to play.

Homer character and G36 – Flaring Bionic gun skin in Free Fire MAX

Homer is equipped with Senses Shockwave ability (Image via Garena)

Homer was launched into Free Fire with the OB34 update in May 2022. The character, with its ability, forms a unique proposition, making it highly desirable overall. The Senses Shockwave sends forward a drone towards the nearest enemy within 100m distance. Subsequently, it creates a five-meter-wide pulse explosion that drops the movement speed by 10%, with the firing speed falling by 10%.

In addition to these reductions, it also deals 25 damage. The effects of this ability last for five seconds, and it comes with a cooldown time of 140 seconds. After the character reaches its maximum potential, the movement speed is reduced by 60% after this pulse explosion, while the firing rate falls by 35%. More importantly, the cooldown time comes down to 90 seconds.

The gun skin comes with a good set of attributes. (Image via Garena)

Flaring Bionic G36 was launched as part of Weapon Royale in mid-2022 and is among the best skins for the said firearm. The skin has a fiery appearance, with flames radiating from the nozzle and laser light that complements its esthetics.

The skin also has a good set of attributes, and specifics for the same are as follows:

Range: “+”

Magazine: “-“

Accuracy: “++”

Note: A “+” represents the increase in attribute while “-“ indicates a decline.

