Free Fire MAX Densho Ring: How to get Burning Haunt Bundle and Blazing Haunt Bundle

Garena has introduced two new outfits from the Densho trend+ brand in Free Fire MAX via a dedicated Ring Luck Royale. Although the two bundles are the key attractions of the event, you can also acquire other appealing items, such new gun skins, a melee weapon skin, and more. More importantly, you can also use previously accumulated Universal Ring Tokens to obtain rewards.
Densho Rings is similar to a Luck Royale since you must spend diamonds to spin and receive random rewards from the prize pool. The following sections of this article will reveal more details about the event.
Free Fire MAX Densho Ring provides Burning Haunt and Blazing Haunt Bundles
The new Free Fire MAX Densho Ring was added to the game on July 31, 2023, and it will continue until August 6, 2023. A single spin is set at 20 diamonds, and 10+1 spins require you to spend 200 diamonds. In both cases, you will draw items from the following prize pool:
- Burning Haunt Bundle
- M14 – Haunt’s Outrage
- Blazing Haunt Bundle
- AWM – Haunt’s Outrage
- Haunt’s Slicer
- Grenade – Haunt’s Roar
- Universal Ring Token
- 2x Universal Ring Tokens
- 3x Universal Ring Tokens
- 5x Universal Ring Tokens
- 10x Universal Ring Tokens
You have the same cosmetics in the exchange section, and you can use Universal Ring Tokens to obtain items. The options in the Free Fire MAX Densho Ring exchange section are as follows:
- Burning Haunt Bundle: 200x Universal Ring Tokens
- M14 – Haunt’s Outrage: 175x Universal Ring Tokens
- Blazing Haunt Bundle: 150x Universal Ring Tokens
- AWM – Haunt’s Outrage: 150x Universal Ring Tokens
- Haunt’s Slicer: 100x Universal Ring Tokens
- Grenade – Haunt’s Roar: 75x Universal Ring Tokens
- Name Change Card: 40x Universal Ring Tokens
- Room Card: 10x Universal Ring Tokens
- Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens
- Enhanced Armor Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens
- MP40 – Bloody Gold Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens
- Persia Prowess Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens
- Cube Fragment: 3x Universal Ring Token
Steps to get Burning Haunt Bundle and Blazing Haunt Bundle from Free Fire MAX Densho Ring
Here is a detailed guide to receiving the new Burning Haunt Bundle and Blazing Haunt Bundle in Free Fire MAX:
Step 1: Access the Luck Royale section in your account and select the Densho Ring tab.
Step 2: Make the preferred number of spins by clicking the button. You can continue until you have received the outfit or collected sufficient tokens for the exchange.
Step 3: If you fail to receive the cosmetic but have sufficient Universal Ring Tokens, you can go to the exchange section. Simply select an item and complete the exchange.
How many diamonds are required to get the Burning Haunt Bundle and Blazing Haunt Bundle?
The price of a single spin is set at 20 diamonds, as the pack of 10+1 only costs 200 diamonds. That said, there is no guarantee of obtaining the bundle or the required tokens within a specific number of spins. As a result, some players may obtain it within the first few spins, while others may have to keep trying.
However, a safe assumption would be that you'll need to spend at least a thousand diamonds to obtain all of the rewards.
What is Densho in Free Fire MAX?
Densho is one of the brands in the Trend+ system in Free Fire MAX that compiles unique outfits and collections under one banner. Additionally, as you obtain the bundles and collections from each brand, you'll receive specific Brand Points, which can be redeemed to win exclusive prizes. For instance, you can get 110 points each from the Burning Haunt Bundle and Blazing Haunt Bundle.
