Free Fire MAX Densho Ring: How to get Burning Haunt Bundle and Blazing Haunt Bundle

Garena has introduced two new outfits from the Densho trend+ brand in Free Fire MAX via a dedicated Ring Luck Royale. Although the two bundles are the key attractions of the event, you can also acquire other appealing items, such new gun skins, a melee weapon skin, and more. More importantly, you can also use previously accumulated Universal Ring Tokens to obtain rewards.

Densho Rings is similar to a Luck Royale since you must spend diamonds to spin and receive random rewards from the prize pool. The following sections of this article will reveal more details about the event.

Free Fire MAX Densho Ring provides Burning Haunt and Blazing Haunt Bundles

The new Free Fire MAX Densho Ring was added to the game on July 31, 2023, and it will continue until August 6, 2023. A single spin is set at 20 diamonds, and 10+1 spins require you to spend 200 diamonds. In both cases, you will draw items from the following prize pool:

Burning Haunt Bundle

M14 – Haunt’s Outrage

Blazing Haunt Bundle

AWM – Haunt’s Outrage

Haunt’s Slicer

Grenade – Haunt’s Roar

Universal Ring Token

2x Universal Ring Tokens

3x Universal Ring Tokens

5x Universal Ring Tokens

10x Universal Ring Tokens

You can exchange Universal Ring Tokens for a number of rewards (Image via Garena)

You have the same cosmetics in the exchange section, and you can use Universal Ring Tokens to obtain items. The options in the Free Fire MAX Densho Ring exchange section are as follows:

Burning Haunt Bundle: 200x Universal Ring Tokens

M14 – Haunt’s Outrage: 175x Universal Ring Tokens

Blazing Haunt Bundle: 150x Universal Ring Tokens

AWM – Haunt’s Outrage: 150x Universal Ring Tokens

Haunt’s Slicer: 100x Universal Ring Tokens

Grenade – Haunt’s Roar: 75x Universal Ring Tokens

Name Change Card: 40x Universal Ring Tokens

Room Card: 10x Universal Ring Tokens

Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens

Enhanced Armor Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens

MP40 – Bloody Gold Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens

Persia Prowess Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens

Cube Fragment: 3x Universal Ring Token

Steps to get Burning Haunt Bundle and Blazing Haunt Bundle from Free Fire MAX Densho Ring

Here is a detailed guide to receiving the new Burning Haunt Bundle and Blazing Haunt Bundle in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Access the Luck Royale section in your account and select the Densho Ring tab.

Spend diamonds to receive the rewards from Free Fire MAX Densho (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Make the preferred number of spins by clicking the button. You can continue until you have received the outfit or collected sufficient tokens for the exchange.

Step 3: If you fail to receive the cosmetic but have sufficient Universal Ring Tokens, you can go to the exchange section. Simply select an item and complete the exchange.

How many diamonds are required to get the Burning Haunt Bundle and Blazing Haunt Bundle?

The price of a single spin is set at 20 diamonds, as the pack of 10+1 only costs 200 diamonds. That said, there is no guarantee of obtaining the bundle or the required tokens within a specific number of spins. As a result, some players may obtain it within the first few spins, while others may have to keep trying.

However, a safe assumption would be that you'll need to spend at least a thousand diamonds to obtain all of the rewards.

What is Densho in Free Fire MAX?

Densho is one of the Trend+ brands (Image via Garena)

Densho is one of the brands in the Trend+ system in Free Fire MAX that compiles unique outfits and collections under one banner. Additionally, as you obtain the bundles and collections from each brand, you'll receive specific Brand Points, which can be redeemed to win exclusive prizes. For instance, you can get 110 points each from the Burning Haunt Bundle and Blazing Haunt Bundle.

