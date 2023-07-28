Free Fire Densho Ring leaked: Start date, servers and more (MAX version)

New leaks around the arrival of yet another Luck Royale in Free Fire have appeared. If the details from the leakers are believed to be accurate, a new Densho Ring will be available on the selected servers of the battle royale title at the end of July 2023. If added, it will be the second Ring-themed event providing the cosmetics of the Densho Trend+ brand.

As it is common knowledge, you will have to spend diamonds to make spins, as the items in these types of Luck Royales are not free. Further details of the leaks are provided in the following sections.

The upcoming Free Fire MAX Densho Ring leaked

Multiple leakers, including the likes of @venom.ofc_, macbruf_ff, and more, shared the upcoming Densho Ring in Free Fire MAX posters on their Instagram handles. They revealed that the event will be accessible to individuals on India, Bangladesh, and Singapore servers starting from July 11, 2023.

While the leakers have not shared details about the diamonds required to make spins, given the experience of similar previous Luck Royales, you might have to spend 20 diamonds on a single spin. On the other hand, a 10+1 spins pack is expected to cost 200 diamonds.

On making the spins, you will receive items from the prize pool randomly. The event's exciting element is that if you do not receive the desired grand prize, you can also use the tokens collected during the process to redeem the items.

However, it is essential to highlight that the event's details are only leaks. Hence, these may or may not materialize. You can wait for the official announcement from the developers.

Ongoing Ring-themed events in Free Fire MAX

Garena has three Ring Luck Royales live in Free Fire MAX. The Booyah Pass Ring was added at the start of the month and provides you an opportunity to win Booyah Pass at a lower rate. A single spin in the Luck Royale costs nine diamonds, while 10+1 spins are only priced at 90 diamonds.

AC80 x PARAFAL Ring is the most recent Luck Royale of this type to be added to the game. As the name implies, it offers three exclusive skins for each gun. Simultaneously, Bunny Ring is another available event to collect themed items. In both of these Luck Royales, a single spin costs 20 diamonds 10+1 spins will cost.

Note: This article is based on leaks and rumors. The outcome can be different from the speculations.

