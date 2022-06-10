Free Fire MAX download guide for PC (Emulator): Everything you need to know

Free Fire MAX makes significant advances with each new update, and a great deal has changed since the game's initial release a year ago. The game has become very popular among the fanbase of the regular version while also contributing to extending the IP's reach.

The battle royale game is available on Android and iOS platforms, and emulators have also gained immense popularity among enthusiasts. The experience of playing on a larger screen is exciting, and the advantage of utilizing a mouse and keyboard to better one's game has attracted even more gamers.

Steps to download Free Fire MAX on emulators

With most of the top emulators, including BlueStacks, Nox Player, and MEmu Play, players will be required to install Free Fire MAX via the Google Play Store. The steps required to download the emulator will remain the same regardless of the emulator players opt for. A step-by-step guide to downloading the title on emulators is listed below:

Step 1: Run the emulator after it is installed on the PC and sign in using your Google account.

Step 2: Open the Google Play Store application and search for 'Free Fire MAX' via the search bar.

Users must search for the game's name using the search option (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 3: The relevant results will appear. Tap on the 'Install' option to start the download procedure for the game.

Note: The download size for Free Fire MAX on emulators is around 500 MB, thus there must be sufficient storage space available on the hard disk.

They can log in through the respective platform to enjoy playing the title (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Once the installation gets complete, the game can be started. Sign in with your existing FF account to play the title. If you do not already have an account, you can easily create a new one.

The game's performance on PCs and laptops will vary depending on the device's specifications. However, if players do face a lag, they should toggle on the virtualization option, if their CPU supports the same, to ensure a smooth experience.

Emulator lobby and restrictions

After the OB31 update, the developers released an essential change on the Indian server of Free Fire MAX as well as the regular version. The creation of a separate dedicated matchmaking pool for emulator users in ranked BR and CS modes was important for maintaining the integrity of the ranked mode.

Garena made this change as playing the battle royale title on PC with a mouse and keyboard is very different from that of mobile devices. Since emulators have become widely popular, this step was necessary for levelling the playing field for all.

After this adjustment, the entire squad will only be matched with other emulator users, even if only one member uses it. Emulator-users will be identifiable with a symbol in the lobby and a notification.

