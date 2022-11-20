Free Fire MAX Drachen Tower: Get Evo fist skin, bundle, and more

The recent Free Fire MAX OB37 update has been followed by the introduction of a diverse selection of cosmetics made available through new and exciting events. Some items entail the utilization of diamonds, while others are available free of cost on the accomplishment of the missions.

The new Drachen Tower event has commenced on the Indian server, featuring the Drachen Fist, an exclusive Galaxy Starsky Bundle, and a scythe skin. The new Evo fist has drawn the players’ attention as they seem captivated by the attractive outfit.

Read through for a detailed guide around the Faded Wheel in Free Fire MAX.

New Drachen Tower kicks off in Free Fire MAX

Drachen Tower is the new Luck Royale in Free Fire MAX, where you can use diamonds to make spins and receive random items from the prize pool. You essentially have to collect a specified number of Evo Fist Tokens to receive the following items:

1 Evo Fist Token: Astro Taunt Scythe

2 Evo Fist Tokens: Galaxy Starsky Bundle

3 Evo Fist Tokens: Drachen Fist

Since the requirements are successive, you only have to acquire three tokens in total to receive all the items.

A single spin in the event retails at 40 diamonds, and a pack of 5 spins costs 180. You have the option to receive one of the following items at random:

The prize pool for the new event (Image via Garena)

Evo Fist Token

Cube Fragment

5x Destiny Wing (MP5)

Bonfire

Pet

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: December 31, 2022)

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: December 31, 2022)

Universal Fragment Bundle

AK47 – Water Balloon Weapon Loot Crate

Double EXP Card

Double Gold Card

Gold Royale Voucher

FFCS Weapon Loot Crate

Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate

Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate

Mystic Seeker Weapon Loot Crate

Iris’ Fragment Loot Crate

Nairi’s Fragment Loot Crate

K’s Fragment Loot Crage

Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate

Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

Alok’s Fragment Loot Crate

Deadly Bat Weapon Loot Crate

Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate

Phantom Weapon Loot Crate

Pink Devil Weapon Loot Crate

Laura’s Lucky Loot Crate

Hayato’s Fragment Loot Crate

Red Samurai Weapon Loot Crate

Moco’s Fragment Loot Crate

Kelly’s Fragment Loot Crate

Pharaoh Weapon Loot Crate

Titanium Weapon Loot Crate

Skyline Loot Crate

Steps to get the new bundle and fist skin in Free Fire MAX

You can follow the steps given below to receive the rewards through Drachen Tower in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and select the Luck Royale option from the menu on the left side.

Make spins to receive items randomly via the prize pool (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the Evo Fist section and pick the desired spin option – 1 spin: 40 diamonds and five spins: 180 diamonds.

Confirm the purchase to make spins (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Confirm your purchase to receive rewards at random. You must continue to make spins until you have received the required number of Evo Fist Tokens.

Step 4: Click on the reward icon from the tower on the right side to claim them.

Finally, you can equip the fist and scythe skin from the weapon section, while the bundle can be worn through the vault.

