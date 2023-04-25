Free Fire MAX Elimination Challenge: Get free mythic Sky Claw Skyboard

Garena routinely adds new challengers and events to Free Fire MAX to keep the players engaged. The Elimination Challenge is the latest addition to the Indian server, offering players the chance to earn multiple rewards for eliminating a certain number of opponents.

The Sky Claw Skyboard is the main highlight of the event. Apart from the mythic reward, players can also win a Pet Food and Incubator Voucher. Read the following section for details about the ongoing Elimination Challenge in Free Fire MAX.

New Free Fire MAX Elimination Challenge

Garena introduced the Elimination Challenge in Free Fire MAX on April 25, 2023, and players have until the end of the month to get rewards through the event.

The requirements for the new Elimination Challenge in Free Fire MAX are as follows:

Eliminate ten enemies to get one Pet Food for free

Eliminate 25 enemies to get an Incubator Voucher (Expiry date: May 31, 2023) for free

Eliminate 50 enemies to get a Sky Claw Skyboard for free

A total of 50 eliminations will grant players all three rewards. Considering the event's duration, it should not be difficult to meet this target.

Additionally, players can choose to participate in the Clash Squad mode, which features matches played across multiple rounds, increasing the chances of earning more eliminations in a single game.

Steps to collect free Sky Claw Skyboard

You can collect the new Sky Claw Skyboard and other rewards through the Elimination Challenge in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: First, play games in any mode to accumulate frags. There are no restrictions regarding the mode, so you can pick any one.

You can also track your elimination progress using the event interface.

Step 2: Once a particular threshold has been attained, head to the Elimination Challenge tab under the Emerald Storm event section.

Step 3: Hit the Claim button beside the rewards to receive them.

The mythic Skyboard is permanent, and you can equip it from the vault section. However, you must use the Incubator Voucher from the Luck Royale before May 31, 2023.

Other free rewards

The Playtime Mission is also available in Free Fire MAX and requires players to play any mode for the required duration to win a free Vector skin. However, this event ends today, so users only have a few hours on their hands.

The Emerald Card event features an emote, parachute, and backpack skin available for free. Users must collect cards and progress through the levels to claim the freebies. They still have a few days to claim the items.

