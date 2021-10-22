Top 5 tips to get more kills in Free Fire

One of the most important aspects of Free Fire is getting a good K/D ratio. However, this is easier said than done. Players will need hours of practice before they can effortlessly score kills and stay alive at the same time.

Nonetheless, while the task seems impossible, scoring kills will become easier over time. By following a few tips, players can improve their chances faster.

Best tactics to achieve more kills in Free Fire

5) Adopt an aggressive playstyle

An easy way to score more kills during each Free Fire match is to adopt an aggressive playstyle. While there are a few risks involved, players can avoid those with ease.

Adopting an aggressive playstyle will ensure players are actively looking for opponents to kill, rather than simply trying to secure a Booyah. Furthermore, this method is great for ranked matches, as one can gain a lot of points via eliminations.

4) Play with an experienced team of like-minded individuals

While playing solo in an aggressive style is a great way to score kills, a better method to get more kills in Free Fire is to play with an experienced team of like-minded individuals.

This will ensure that the goal of every teammate will be to play aggressively and actively seek out opponents to eliminate. In this manner, players will be able to secure a lot of kills, and probably a Booyah as well.

3) Try solo vs squad mode

Once players feel comfortable in normal matches, to get the maximum amount of kills in every Free Fire match, they can try solo vs squad mode. While there are many risks involved, a skilled player can easily maneuver them and secure kills.

Playing in this manner will allow players to further hone their skills in combat, improving their reflex time, in-game critical thinking ability and all-round progression towards the playstyle.

2) Master using all weapons

To get more kills in Free Fire, it is vital to master all weapons in-game. Players cannot rely on finding their favorite weapon in order to go look for opponents to kill.

Furthermore, being able to use any weapon with high proficiency will allow players to gain an advantage in any match, as they will be able to start getting kills in hotdrop zones as soon as they find a weapon.

1) Land in hot drop zones

One of the surest ways to earn many kills in every Free Fire match is to land in a hot drop location. While this is a bit risky, the reward is well worth it, and if done correctly, players can walk away with half a dozen kills.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

