Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel: How to get Pineapple Spree Bundle in April 2023

The Faded Wheel in Free Fire MAX is a popular Luck Royale that offers grand prizes after a certain number of spins. The latest Faded Wheel is called Pineapple Spree, and it is currently available on the Indian server for a limited time of seven days. The main reward for this Faded Wheel is the Pineapple Spree Bundle, which can be equipped by both male and female characters.

Free Fire MAX: Guide on how to get Pineapple Spree from the new Faded Wheel

The Pineapple Spree Faded Wheel commenced today in Free Fire MAX, i.e., April 3, 2023, and will remain accessible until April 10, 2023. There are several exclusive rewards for players who make spins using diamonds.

The following are the different items featured in this particular Luck Royale:

Pineapple Spree Bundle

Magic Cube Fragment

Hipster Bunny Weapon Loot Crate

Death Stare

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry: April 30, 2023)

Banana Miniskirt

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry: April 30, 2023)

Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate

Smiley (Parachute)

Bonfire

To begin with, you can remove two items you do not want from the prize pool and then start spinning. The cost will increase with each subsequent spin. You'll have to spend nine diamonds on the first spin, and the following spins will cost 19, 39, 69, 99, 149, 199, and 499 diamonds, respectively.

Rules of the Faded Wheel event (Image via Garena)

Accordingly, getting the bundle and seven other items will cost you 1082 diamonds, which is a fantastic deal. The themed costume set and miscellaneous rewards typically cost more, so players who have enough in-game currency can purchase them without any worries.

Steps to access the Faded Wheel and get the Pineapple Spree Bundle

Interested players can follow the steps outlined below to access the Faded Wheel and receive the Pineapple Spree Bundle:

Step 1: Boot up Free Fire MAX on your device and tap on the Luck Royale icon present on the main lobby’s left-hand side.

Click on the "Luck Royale" icon on the left side (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Different Luck Royales will appear on your screen, and you'll have to select the option depicting the Pineapple Spree bundle.

Remove the two items that you do not require (Image via Garena)

Step 3: You can now remove the two items from the reward pool and make spins using diamonds.

Once you receive the Pineapple Spree Bundle, you can equip it by going to the Vault section.

About the Pineapple Spree Bundle and Banana Miniskirt

Pineapple Spree Bundle offers a good look to the characters (Image via Garena)

The Pineapple Spree Bundle and Banana Miniskirt are the two highlights of the new Faded Wheel of Free Fire MAX, and they add a tropical vibe to characters. Both are a part of the Trend+ system and fall under the Glee Spree category/brand.

The costume set consists of the following items:

Pineapple Spree (Top)

Pineapple Spree (Bottom)

Pineapple Spree (Shoes)

Pineapple Spree (Mask)

The Banana Miniskirt functions as a Bottom and can be used to create combinations with other pieces of costumes you already possess.

