Free Fire MAX free diamonds: How to get, apps, and more

Free Fire MAX facilitates gamers with a vast inventory of fancy items. While some cosmetics are rewarded to them for free, most premium-looking ones are only obtainable by spending diamonds (in-game currency).

As a premium currency, diamonds must be loaded into a user's FF MAX ID by paying real money. Since not everyone can afford to top up diamonds, many hunt for free ways to grab the same.

There are indeed some legal methods to be embraced to earn these vital gems for free, as seen below.

Five effective ways (including useful apps) to earn free diamonds in Free Fire MAX

1) GPT apps and websites

GPT (Get-Paid-To) apps and websites offer players certain perks for completing mini-surveys and various quick tasks. This is arguably the easiest way to earn free diamonds in Free Fire MAX.

However, users should be a bit concerned when registering their profiles on such platforms as there are many fraudulent in the market. Ysense, Easy Rewards, Swagbucks, and Poll Pay are some trusted applications/websites that FF MAX gamers can use.

Essentially, gamers should read all the terms of these platforms.

2) Google Opinion Rewards

The Google Opinion Rewards app on the Play Store (Image via Google)

Google officially drives Google Opinion Rewards to gather honest reviews and opinions of the general public on several products and topics. To do so, players are rewarded a considerable amount of Google Play credit that they can use to buy diamonds via in-game top-up methods.

All users must do is install the app on their devices, log in, and wait for a survey to be available. They should remember that not all surveys compensate them. However, gamers should be pretty active in the app to get more survey offers and earn more credits.

Once they have enough balance, readers can use these credits to buy a special airdrop offer in Free Fire MAX to get more items, including hundreds of diamonds, at low prices.

3) Free Fire MAX Advance Server

The Free Fire MAX Advance Server is designed to test the original titles' new and upcoming changes and optimizations. Anyone with an Activation Code can download the Advance Server APK and register an entry into it.

Garena rewards players with thousands of diamonds for discovering bugs and glitches. The diamonds will be credited to their main IDs.

However, most gamers join this server to enjoy the forthcoming features and create content for their YouTube channels. Thus, joining the FF MAX Advance Server provides them with many benefits.

4) Booyah! app

The Booyah! app is formally owned and managed by Garena. It is a streaming platform where budding creators and gaming enthusiasts stream their engaging gameplay.

Interestingly, the audience can claim numerous free but premium in-game prizes, including diamonds, just by watching streams and completing time-specific events. The events are relatively easy, and anyone can finish them. However, they will have to spend time on the platform.

Potential streamers can earn diamonds by streaming quality content on the Booyah! app. This is possible through their Booyah Streamer Partner Program.

5) Local giveaways and tournaments

Many YouTubers do giveaways on a daily basis (Image via YouTube)

The Free Fire MAX community is large, and many YouTubers do diamond giveaways on their livestream. Generally, the criteria to win diamonds are to win custom matches, so this method is quite beneficial to pro players.

Reputed organizations also conduct several local tournaments and often keep diamonds in their prize pool. However, users should remember that most beginner creators manipulate their audience and never give the promised rewards.

Note: This article is entirely based on the author's opinions, and the methods described above may not apply to specific users.

