Free Fire MAX Hall of Elites: How to get Way of the Bushido Bundle and other rare EP outfits

The Hall of Elites event has commenced in Free Fire MAX, offering the items from the first few Elite Passes in the battle royale title. This Luck Royale's prize pool is jam-packed with outfits, including surfboards, costumes, treasure boxes, melee skins, coats, and more.

You need to spend diamonds to make spins to obtain these exclusive items or even collect Elite Pass Fragments, which can be traded for the preferred event. The event will last a few days; hence, you have ample time to convert this opportunity.

Hall of Elites event is now available on Free Fire MAX Indian server

The Hall of Elites event started on December 21, 2022, in Free Fire MAX and will be available until December 31, 2022. During this period, you will need to spend 40 diamonds to make a single spin, while a pack of 10+1 spins will set you back by 400 diamonds.

Though winning any specific prize is by no means assured, your luck quotient improves with each spin; thus, the overall prospects of acquiring the grand prizes also improve.

The items you may receive from the prize pool include the following:

The reward pool features a longlist of Elite Pass items (Image via Garena)

Way of the Bushido Bundle

Wafuku Bundle

Breakdancer Bundle

Pink Love Bundle

Harbinger Bundle

Miss Doombringer Bundle

Royal Ceremony

Trigger Happy

Captain's Order Bundle

Pirate's Fantasy Bundle

10x Elite Pass Fragment

5x Elite Pass Fragment

3x Elite Pass Fragment

2x Elite Pass Fragment

1x Elite Pass Fragment

Furious Rum

Caliburn

Excalibur

Burning Wreck

Red Onyx

Jade Casket

Steel Hazard

Blue Boombox

Red Boombox

Nailbat

Asian Scarf

Glorious Skull

Aegis

Void Mask

Brother Chicken

Rabbit

Sailing in the Air

Purple Regal

Blue Regal

D.A.N.G.E.R

Bloodlust

Pink Vandal

Plum Blossom

Sakura Parachute

Hyper-charged Super Sonic Rocket

Walk the Plank

??? Man

Clinks

Purple Sky

The Artist

Cherry Blossoms

Wood Hazard

Sakura

Last Generation

Death Wish

Seadog

Sovereign Crown

Iris

Holy Tribute

White Walker

Spraypaint

Graffiti Life

Cherry Blossom

Off-white

Set Sail

Dark Sail

Royal Throne

Royal Palace

Violence

Discord

Doodles

Ancient Graffiti

Koi

Snow Beauty

The Northern Freak

Road Rager

Royal Casual (Pants)

Tentacle Surge

Pirate's Soul

Eastern Jacket

Royal Casuals (Top)

Mad Respect

Painter

Scribblings

Blossoms

Tsunami Jacket

Pirate's Backpack

Royal Backpack

Black & Yellow

Abstract

Sakura

Suppose you have not received an outfit or the preferred reward. In that case, you can exchange the collected Elite Pass Fragment to exchange for the desired item.

How to get rewards from the new Luck Royale in Free Fire MAX

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and then access the Luck Royale section by clicking on the icon on the left side.

Select the Hall of Elites section from the menu (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select of Hall of Elites section from the menu on the left.

Spend diamonds to make spins and receive items from the prize (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Spend diamonds to make spins and randomly draw one reward.

Step 4: You may exchange the Elite Pass Fragments for the desired rewards.

Luck Royale is a fantastic opportunity to acquire rare cosmetics.

