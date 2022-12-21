Free Fire MAX Hall of Elites: How to get Way of the Bushido Bundle and other rare EP outfits

The Hall of Elites event has commenced in Free Fire MAX, offering the items from the first few Elite Passes in the battle royale title. This Luck Royale's prize pool is jam-packed with outfits, including surfboards, costumes, treasure boxes, melee skins, coats, and more.
You need to spend diamonds to make spins to obtain these exclusive items or even collect Elite Pass Fragments, which can be traded for the preferred event. The event will last a few days; hence, you have ample time to convert this opportunity.
Hall of Elites event is now available on Free Fire MAX Indian server
The Hall of Elites event started on December 21, 2022, in Free Fire MAX and will be available until December 31, 2022. During this period, you will need to spend 40 diamonds to make a single spin, while a pack of 10+1 spins will set you back by 400 diamonds.
Though winning any specific prize is by no means assured, your luck quotient improves with each spin; thus, the overall prospects of acquiring the grand prizes also improve.
The items you may receive from the prize pool include the following:
- Way of the Bushido Bundle
- Wafuku Bundle
- Breakdancer Bundle
- Pink Love Bundle
- Harbinger Bundle
- Miss Doombringer Bundle
- Royal Ceremony
- Trigger Happy
- Captain's Order Bundle
- Pirate's Fantasy Bundle
- 10x Elite Pass Fragment
- 5x Elite Pass Fragment
- 3x Elite Pass Fragment
- 2x Elite Pass Fragment
- 1x Elite Pass Fragment
- Furious Rum
- Caliburn
- Excalibur
- Burning Wreck
- Red Onyx
- Jade Casket
- Steel Hazard
- Blue Boombox
- Red Boombox
- Nailbat
- Asian Scarf
- Glorious Skull
- Aegis
- Void Mask
- Brother Chicken
- Rabbit
- Sailing in the Air
- Purple Regal
- Blue Regal
- D.A.N.G.E.R
- Bloodlust
- Pink Vandal
- Plum Blossom
- Sakura Parachute
- Hyper-charged Super Sonic Rocket
- Walk the Plank
- ??? Man
- Clinks
- Purple Sky
- The Artist
- Cherry Blossoms
- Wood Hazard
- Sakura
- Last Generation
- Death Wish
- Seadog
- Sovereign Crown
- Iris
- Holy Tribute
- White Walker
- Spraypaint
- Graffiti Life
- Cherry Blossom
- Off-white
- Set Sail
- Dark Sail
- Royal Throne
- Royal Palace
- Violence
- Discord
- Doodles
- Ancient Graffiti
- Koi
- Snow Beauty
- The Northern Freak
- Road Rager
- Royal Casual (Pants)
- Tentacle Surge
- Pirate's Soul
- Eastern Jacket
- Royal Casuals (Top)
- Mad Respect
- Painter
- Scribblings
- Blossoms
- Tsunami Jacket
- Pirate's Backpack
- Royal Backpack
- Black & Yellow
- Abstract
- Sakura
Suppose you have not received an outfit or the preferred reward. In that case, you can exchange the collected Elite Pass Fragment to exchange for the desired item.
How to get rewards from the new Luck Royale in Free Fire MAX
Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and then access the Luck Royale section by clicking on the icon on the left side.
Step 2: Select of Hall of Elites section from the menu on the left.
Step 3: Spend diamonds to make spins and randomly draw one reward.
Step 4: You may exchange the Elite Pass Fragments for the desired rewards.
Luck Royale is a fantastic opportunity to acquire rare cosmetics.
