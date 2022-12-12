Free Fire MAX Howler Top-Up: How to purchase diamonds to get free bundle, bike skin, and more

All in-game events bring some rewards for Free Fire and Free Fire MAX players, but most require diamonds. Top-up events, on the other hand, come with the condition of purchasing diamonds, and players get free unique items upon their completion.

On Monday, December 12, Free Fire MAX Howler Top-Up went live in the game with three featured collectibles, including a costume bundle and a bike skin. Thus, interested players need to use the in-game top-up service or Games Kharido (India-specific Garena Top-Up Center) to purchase diamonds.

An event guide to the latest Free Fire MAX Howler Top-Up (December 2022)

Howler Top-Up is now online in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

As mentioned, the event has already begun in the game, so users can access the rewards by purchasing diamonds. However, players must keep in mind the end date of the event, i.e., December 17, and grab the following rewards before the culmination:

Rewards in Howler Top-Up

Items featured in the Howler Top-Up event (Image via Garena)

Here are the featured items and requirements to grab them via the Howler Top-Up event:

Motorbike – Skeleton Wildfire - Claimable after a top-up of 100 diamonds

Claimable after a top-up of 100 diamonds Evil Howler Loot Box - Claimable after a top-up of 300 diamonds

Claimable after a top-up of 300 diamonds Golden Catrina Bundle - Claimable after a top-up of 500 diamonds

Players will come across the following diamond bundles in the game:

100 diamond bundle: ₹80

310 diamond bundle: ₹250

520 diamond bundle: ₹400

1060 diamond bundle: ₹800

2180 diamond bundle: ₹1600

5600 diamond bundle: ₹4000

A bundle of 520 diamonds is the most suitable purchase for the Howler Top-Up event, as it will unlock all featured prizes. Therefore, players can go for it in Garena Free Fire MAX.

How to purchase diamonds and claim rewards in the Howler Top-Up event?

A step-by-step guide to purchasing diamonds for the Howler Top-Up event (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Launch the latest version of Free Fire MAX on your device.

Step 2: Use any of your preferred login methods to sign into the game and tap the screen to enter.

If you are utilizing the guest login method, bind your account to safeguard your in-game progress against loss due to uninstallation or updating. Linking your account to a specific event will help you save your in-game data, collections, stats, purchases, diamonds, and more online. At the same time, it will synchronize Free Fire with Free Fire MAX, allowing you to use only one account to access both games.

Step 3: Tap the diamond icon at the top of the screen to open the eponymous section of the game.

Step 4: Stay on the Top-Up tab and choose the 520 diamond bundle to purchase the same. Complete the transaction with your preferred method and wait for the confirmation.

Access the Howler Top-Up via the Top-Up Event tab in the diamond section (Image via Garena)

Step 5: After confirmation of the payment, switch to the Top-Up Event tab, where you can find Howler Top-Up.

You can grab all the rewards by pressing the claim button to equip each item via your in-game vault.

