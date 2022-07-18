Free Fire MAX invisible nickname trick: How to use Unicode 3164 character for blank name

Free Fire MAX offers an intense, action-packed battle royale survival experience with plenty of interesting in-game dynamics. The HD quality graphics make the overall feel even more exhilarating.

Gamers can enjoy elements like real-life inspired weapons, different maps, vehicles, colorful outfits, and other skins.

Garena has also added an option for them to customize many in-game settings. These settings include changes to sensitivity settings, HUD control, and even the in-game name, or IGN.

Players get the option to change their nicknames and cool texts to them to make their profile more awesome. A new invisible name trick has become very famous where they can hide their IGNs.

However, many users are unaware of how to apply the trick and get an invisible name in the game.

Learn unicode 3164 trick for Free Fire MAX invisible name

The Unicode 3164 is one of the most fabulous nickname tricks FF MAX players can learn and use to get invisible names. With a hidden IGN, others won't be able to see the user's name, which is done using the Unicode trick and looks eye-catching.

Gamers can quickly learn to apply the Unicode trick, which is four to five steps long, and can teach their friends to do the same.

Step-by-step guide for using Unicode 3164 trick for the invisible name in Free Fire MAX

1) Open any browser on the smartphone and search for any good website which offers U+3164 character services.

Players can use any Braille character (Image via Compart)

2) Copy the codes and paste them into the notepad.

3) Click on this link to access a page that includes Unicode characters for the Braille Patterns.

Copy and paste Braille characters one below the other (Image via Sportskeeda

4) Arrange six to seven characters in the form of one below the other.

5) Copy the entire text and paste it into the box that appears while changing the name.

Guide to changing names in Free Fire MAX

1) Open the FF MAX title on the smartphone.

2) Look for a rename card in the inventory.

3) If users don't own a rename card, they can purchase one from the shop section for 390 diamonds.

4) Upon purchasing a rename card, they can access it from their inventory.

6) Tap on the rename card to get the option to change the nickname.

7) Paste or write the desired name in the box and click on the confirm button to change the in-game name successfully.

NOTE: Gamers cannot use a name already used by someone else. They should also be careful while changing the IGN because doing so costs 390 diamonds. To change the nickname again, individuals have to spend more diamonds and wait for the cooldown period to be able to change their IGNs again.

