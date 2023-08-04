Free Fire MAX M1014 x M60 Ring: How to get legendary gun skins

Garena has not pulled its hand when releasing new Luck Royales in Free Fire MAX. In the past few days, they have added multiple Ring-themed events, with M1014 x M60 being the latest introduction. The name of the Luck Royale gives it all since the rewards feature exclusive skins for the two guns previously available in the battle royale title.

You additionally have the doors open to exchange the previously collected Universal Ring Tokens for the items such as gun skins, Name Change Cards, and more. Further details of the Luck Royale are explored in the following section.

M1014 x M60 Ring provides guns skins in Free Fire MAX

The new M1014 x M60 Ring became a part of Free Fire MAX on August 4, 2023, and it will continue for a fortnight before concluding on August 17, 2023. You can spend diamonds to make spins to receive the preferred gun skin or collect sufficient Universal Ring Tokens for the exchange. Even the previously accumulated tokens will work in the latter scenario.

You will need to spend 20 diamonds on a single spin, while you can spend 200 diamonds on a pack of 200 diamonds.

Free Fire MAX M1014 x M60 Ring rewards

Free Fire MAX M1014 x M60 Ring rewards (Image via Garena)

You can spend diamonds to receive rewards from the following prize pool:

M60 – Azure Stormbringer

M60 – Frost Sabertooth

M1014 – Apocalyptic Red

M1014 – Apocalyptic Gold

Universal Ring Token

2x Universal Ring Tokens

3x Universal Ring Tokens

5x Universal Ring Tokens

10x Universal Ring Tokens

Even more, rewards are available in the exchange section of the Luck Royale compared to the prize pool. The available options in the section include the following:

M60 Azure Stormbringer – 225 Universal Tokens.

M1014 Apocalyptic Red – 225 Universal Tokens.

M1014 Apocalyptic Gold – 225 Universal Tokens.

M60 Frost Sabertooth – 200 Universal Tokens.

M60 Volcanic Whirlwind – 200 Universal Tokens

M1014 Apocalyptic Green – 200 Universal Tokens.

M60 Shadow Earthshaker – 175 Universal Tokens.

M1014 Apocalyptic Dark – 175 Universal Tokens.

Name Change Card – 40 Universal Tokens.

Room Card (1 Match) – 15 Universal Tokens.

Cube Fragment – 5 Universal Tokens.

Enflamed Terror (MAC10 + Kingfisher) Weapon Loot Crate – 4 Universal Tokens.

Shadow Rogue (MAG-7 + Kingfisher) Weapon Loot Crate – 4 Universal Tokens.

Frenzy Bunny (Charge Buster + Mini Uzi) Weapon Loot Crate – 4 Universal Tokens.

Time Travellers Weapon Loot Crate – 4 Universal Tokens.

There are no specific restrictions, and you can redeem as many rewards as you like.

Steps to get M1014 and M60 gun skins from the new Ring Luck Royale in Free Fire MAX

You may follow the steps given in this section to collect a few attractive M1014 and M60 gun skins in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Access the Luck Royale section in your account and select the M1014 x M60 tab at the top of the list.

Step 2: You can spend diamonds to make spins. As previously stated, a single spin costs 20 diamonds, while the 10+1 spin comes at 200.

Step 3: Continue until you have received the desired gun skin or accumulated sufficient Universal Ring Tokens.

Exchange section of Free Fire MAX M1014 x M60 Ring (Image via Garena)

Step 4: In the latter case, you can select the exchange tab in the top right corner of the screen.

Step 5: Select the desired gun skin and click the exchange button. Confirm the selection to receive the item in your account.

How many diamonds are needed to obtain M60 and M1014 gun skins from the Ring event?

There is no definite cost to obtain M60 and M1014 gun skins from the new dedicated Ring event. You may have to make hundreds of spins to accumulate the preferred gun skins or collect the required tokens to redeem them.

You can expect to spend about a few thousand diamonds to get one or two skins. However, the cost will be lowered if you have a few Universal Ring Tokens in your account.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.