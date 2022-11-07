Free Fire MAX Moco Store guide (November): Get new bundle and Gloo Wall skin

Garena keeps Free Fire MAX and Free Fire fans busy with the constant rollout of fresh in-game content after every update. Players can focus on grinding hard to rank up in Battle Royale or Clash Squad-Ranked modes while keeping an eye on recent events and rewards in both FF/FF MAX.

The Moco Store is a temporary Luck Royale section that players get to see every now and then. This time around, the Moco Store is connected to the latest Booyah Day events. This means that players will be able to claim special edition collectibles through the latest Moco Store iteration by spending diamonds.

Moco Store guide: How to get different prizes in Free Fire MAX (November 2022)

The brand new Moco Store arrived in the game on Sunday, November 6, and will remain active until November 12. During this event, players will be able to grab at most one reward from the following prize pools:

Grand Prizes of the Moco Store

Liberty Superjock Bundle

Rosy Smile Bundle

Rosy Grin Bundle

Lucky Koi Bundle

Merciless Necromancer Bundle

Fortune Koi Bundle

Bonus Prizes of the Moco Store

Potential Gloo Wall

Winterlands 2020 Gloo Wall

Netherworld Troops Gloo Wall

Booyah Day Gloo Wall

Power of Love Gloo Wall

Hayato the Guardian Gloo Wall

Interested players will need to choose one reward from each pool to help them create a customized lineup for the Moco Store's rewards. The Moco Store prize pool after the two required selections will be as follows:

M4A1 – Pink Laminate Weapon Loot Crate

1x Cube Fragment

Infernal Draco (Blue) Token Box

1x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: December 31, 2022)

Two previously selected prizes

A step-by-step guide on how to participate and grab prizes in the Moco Store

Here's how you can grab different rewards in Free Fire MAX's current Moco Store:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX on your smartphone, tablet, or PC (only for Android emulator users).

Step 2: Choose a preferred login method to enter the game.

However, if you are using a guest account, it is advised that you bind the account with a specified platform to enable synchronization across Free Fire and Free Fire MAX. Moreover, it will also save your data after updates or uninstallations.

Step 3: In the game, choose "Luck Royale" to open the appropriate section where you can find the Moco Store.

Step 4: Choose one item from the Grand Prizes and Bonus Prizes sections before pressing the 'Confirm' button.

This process will create a Moco Store prize pool for you, which will include six rewards.

Step 5: Start spinning for the rewards. You will have to spin six times to surely obtainn the grand prize.

It is worth noting that Booyah-themed items under the Potential brand, like Potential Gloo Wall and Liberty Superjock Bundle, are a part of the prize pools (Grand and Bonus). If you are willing to spend a large number of diamonds in the game, you should seize the opportunity to grab both of these special edition Free Fire MAX rewards.

