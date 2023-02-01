Free Fire MAX Moco Store (Valentine's Bundle): All items, price, and more

Garena recently released the latest iteration of Free Fire MAX Moco Store on the game's Indian server, with its grand prizes featuring the exciting Valentine’s Bundles. This Luck Royale offers a greater degree of autonomy and flexibility as you can select your preferred grand prize and bonus prize.

While the grand prize features a long list of attractive outfits, the bonus prize pool comprises of multiple backpacks alongside vehicle skins. It should be noted that none of these items will be given out for free, as every spin will cost you diamonds. You can read through the following section for a comprehensive overview of the latest Moco Store.

A new Free Fire MAX Moco Store featuring Valentine’s Bundle starts on the Indian server

The latest Free Fire MAX Moco Store featuring the Valentine’s Bundle was launched on the Indian server on February 1, 2023. Unlike regular Moco Stores, this one will remain active for a longer period of time, allowing you to access it until February 14, 2023.

The exact details of the rewards available in each section are as follows:

Grand prizes

A total of six outfits are up for grabs (Image via Garena)

Sweetie Villain Bundle

Mister Sweetheart Bundle

Graceful Beast Bundle

Cutthroat Candy Bundle

Missy Sweetheart Bundle

Fairy Princess Bundle

Bonus prizes

Bonus prizes includes backpack and vehicle skins (Image via Garena)

Heart Angle Backpack

Golden Rose Backpack

Pink Dragon

Jeep – Thrash Goth

Motorbike – Moco Month

Pickup Truck – Egg Day 2021

Unfortunately, you cannot obtain all of the items mentioned above, as you can only select one item from each section before starting off with your spins. Additionally, you cannot change your selection later on, so you must exercise caution and choose what enters the prize pool carefully.

The subsequent prize pool for the drawing rewards are as follows:

The first spin only costs nine diamonds in Free Fire MAX Moco Store (Image via Garena)

1x Cube Fragment

1x Incubator Voucher (Expiry date: March 31, 2023)

FAMAS – Metallic Weapon Loot Crate

1x Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: March 31, 2023)

Two selected items from each category.

Fortunately, any item that you've already obtained won't be repeated. Simultaneously, the developers will increase the price of the spins every time you do so. It will begin at nine diamonds for the first spin, while the final spin will cost you 499 diamonds. Essentially, you're guaranteed to obtain the entire collection if you spend a total of 874 diamonds, which is still a good deal considering how many rewards are up for grabs.

Steps to get Valentine’s Bundle from the new Free Fire MAX Moco Store

You can collect the rewards through the new Free Fire MAX Moco Store:

Step 1: Access Free Fire MAX on your device and load up the Luck Royale section.

Select Moco Store from the menu on the left-hand side (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the Moco Store from the available options on the left-hand side menu.

Select the two items that you wish to obtain (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Choose your preferred grand and bonus prizes from the respective section and proceed with the process.

Step 4: Subsequently, you will have to spend diamonds to make a spin and receive one reward randomly.

Step 5: Continue making spins until you've obtained all the items.

Finally, you can equip the outfit from the Vault section. Any rewards that you receive from the bonus prize pool will be available in the same section as well.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes