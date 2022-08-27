Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop for India: How to get Indigo Bundle, skins, and more at a discount

The Mystery Shop is one of the most anticipated Free Fire MAX events. A large number of gamers save up their diamonds over a few weeks or even a few months so that they can purchase in-game products at a fraction of the price they were originally listed at.

This time around, gamers can get an exclusive Justin Bieber-themed Indigo Bundle and a Passion Reuniter Bundle alongside several other cosmetic items. The possibility of obtaining these cosmetics at a hefty discount makes this event even more exciting.

Garena releases new Mystery Shop in Free Fire MAX

The new Mystery Shop featuring Justin Bieber's signature outfit was made available on the Free Fire MAX India server on 27 August 2022. The event will remain open until 2 September, and gamers can get items at a massive discount of up to 90%.

Gamers can receive up to a 90% discount (Image via Garena)

As always, the Mystery Shop features two separate prize pools, which are as follows:

Prize Pool 1

The first prize pool (Image via Garena)

Indigo Bundle

Rampage Hyperbook Token

Alok

Dragon Scale (AK47)

Falco

Incubator Voucher

Destiny Wing (MP5)

Weapon Royale Voucher

Threaten emote

Room Card (1 Match)

Gloo Wall – Stormbringer

Red Hot Chili (Head)

Katana – Season of Pink

Rabbity Pink backpack

Prize Pool 2

The second prize pool (Image via Garena)

Passion Reuniter Bundle

Sterling Star (M1887)

K

Shark Tooth (SCAR)

Mr. Waggor

Name Change Card

Carved Horns (FAMAS)

Diamond Royale Voucher

Shuffling emote

Craftland Room Card (1 Match)

Gloo Wall – Angel with Horns

Blood Skull Rocker (Head)

Katana – Snow Doom

Black Dragon backpack

Gamers need to spend ten diamonds to switch between the two prize pools. Moreover, gamers cannot purchase the grand prize of bundles before spending 99 diamonds to purchase other items.

Note: The rewards may vary slightly depending on the items the gamers previously owned.

Steps to access Mystery Shop in Free Fire MAX and obtain rewards

Interested players can follow the instructions to purchase items at a lower price:

Click on the Mystery Shop icon (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Users must open Free Fire MAX and access the Mystery Shop interface. They can click on the icon at the top right corner of the main lobby.

Step 2: Before individuals can purchase items, they will have to draw a Lucky Discount. They can click on the “Try Your Luck” button to do so.

Step 3: A random discount will be given to players, and they can click the “Enter” option to proceed.

Confirm the selection to obtain the item (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Finally, gamers can click the purchase button below their preferred item and confirm their selection to receive it.

The Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop provides an excellent opportunity for users to acquire premium items at a discounted price. Gamers with sufficient in-game currency can certainly look forward to acquiring the exclusive Justin Bieber outfit.

They can also look out for items like outfits, pets, and vouchers, since these would otherwise cost many diamonds. Gloo Wall skins and other cosmetics are also good options. However, players should refrain from paying for characters since they will be able to unlock them for free with some effort.

