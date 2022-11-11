Free Fire MAX OB37 update free rewards: Get free pet, emote, and gloo wall skin after patch release

Garena launched the Advance Server for the OB37 patch, which provided a glimpse of the unreleased content Free Fire and Free Fire MAX content will soon be getting. The developers have confirmed that the forthcoming update will roll out on November 16 and bring many new features, including a new pet named Arvon.

The new patch will also include free rewards for fans. This is what Garena has revealed in the game's 'Patch: 16 Nov' section. According to the developers, players will be able to claim Arvon — the new Free Fire MAX/Free Fire pet — for free, along with various other rewards.

Garena Free Fire MAX OB37 patch to bring free rewards, including new pet Arvon, emote, and gloo wall skin

Arvon will be available for free after the OB37 update (Image via Garena)

As per Garena's in-game announcement, Arvon will be a free reward alongside an emote and a gloo wall skill. Furthermore, one pet skin and another Arvon-themed item — probably a backpack — are also going to be a part of the OB37 free rewards.

However, Garena has not revealed much about the upcoming free items. Once the new update arrives, players will get to learn more about their names and the event or events featuring them. Therefore, one will have to wait until November 16 for the update to be rolled out.

Readers can take a look at the download process for and upcoming features of Free Fire MAX OB37 below.

How to download OB37 patch update

Here's a step-by-step guide to downloading the FF/FF MAX OB37 patch update:

Step 1: Open Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your device.

Step 2: Search for Free Fire or FF MAX and tap on the install/update button, depending on whether you already have the game installed.

Step 3: Tap the Open button after installing the OB37 update.

Step 4: Install additional update files and log into the game using your preferred platform.

However, if you are using a guest account, it is advised that you must bind it to a particular social media platform. This will allow you to save your in-game progress.

Once the update is installed, you will be able to witness the following features or optimizations in the game, all of which are part of the OB37 patch update:

New pet named Arvon

New weapon Trogon with two fire modes - Shotgun and Grenade Launcher

Portable Human Launcher

Weapons getting buffed - M1014 (Upgradable), Woodpecker, AN94, Thompson, MAC10, and FF Knife (in Lone Wolf mode).

M1014 (Upgradable), Woodpecker, AN94, Thompson, MAC10, and FF Knife (in Lone Wolf mode). Weapons getting nerfed - AC80, M500, VSS, Kar98, and Desert Eagle.

AC80, M500, VSS, Kar98, and Desert Eagle. New Weapon Mastery System

Inclusion of Loadout in Clash Squad mode

A new version of Bomb Squad 5v5

Lower prices for character abilities

Cheaper cost of upgrading skill slots

The lower number of Fragments required to upgrade skills

Football in Social Island

New PvE mode Zombie Hunt

Readers can get a more detailed look at the features of the OB37 patch by tapping here.

