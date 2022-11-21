Free Fire MAX Pick 'n Win event guide: How to get free vouchers and more rewards

Free Fire MAX has welcomed plenty of content in the last few days. The game received its much-awaited OB37 update, which brought new features and events. At the same time, events with an FFWS 2022 theme also started making their way to Free Fire MAX, including the launch of a new hyperbook.

The Free Fire World Series 2022 Play-Ins and Grand Finals are expected to be held on November 25 and 26. Thus, game officials have launched a new Pick 'n Win event to get users more involved with the tournament. Players will have to make predictions and win prizes after the results are out.

Pick 'n Win event guide: Tasks, rewards, and duration of the latest Free Fire MAX event

Pick 'n Win event is active in the game now (Image via Garen)

The new Pick 'n Win event went live in the game on Monday, November 21, and is expected to stay online until December 1. However, players will need to submit their predictions before November 26, 7:29 pm IST to get free rewards from the event.

Players will need to make predictions to claim prizes (Image via Garena)

The latest prediction-based event requires players to make three guesses to claim free rewards in the game:

Guess the team ranked higher than Arvon's selected team

Guess the weapon which will eliminate the most players

Guess the champion teams

Players who participate in the Pick 'n Win event will get the following prizes depending upon the results of their predictions.

Playing against Arvon

Rewards for playing against Arvon (Image via Garena)

Rewards

Incorrect prediction (Consolation Prize) - One FFWS Shield Token

Correct prediction (Grand Prize) - One FFWS Shield Token and One Gold Royale Voucher

Choosing the weapon with the most eliminations

Choose the weapon with the most kills in the tournament (Image via Garena)

Rewards

Incorrect prediction (Consolation Prize) - One FFWS Shield Token

Correct prediction (Grand Prize) - One FFWS Shield Token and One Weapon Royale Voucher

Picking up the Champion

Guess the winners (Image via Garena)

Rewards

Incorrect prediction (Consolation Prize) - One FFWS Shield Token

Correct prediction (Grand Prize) - One FFWS Shield Token and One Diamond Royale Voucher

How to access the event and make all predictions in Free Fire MAX?

How to access the event in Free Fire MAX? (Image via Garena)

Here's how you can access the Pick 'n Win event in Free Fire MAX and make your predictions:

Step 1: Launch the game on your smartphone, tablet, or PC/laptop (only for Android emulator players).

Install the latest OB37 version before launching the app if you haven't updated your game.

Step 2: Sign in using the method of your preference.

You can use a guest account to log into Free Fire MAX, but you can lose your in-game progress, i.e., stats, purchases, diamonds, collections, and more, upon uninstallation. Thus, bind your account after logging into the game.

Step 3: Tap the calendar icon to access Pick 'n Win under FFWS 2022.

Step 4: After clicking the "Go to" button, the game will redirect you to the event page, where you will see all three tasks.

You can switch tabs, select your desired option from the table, and press the "Predict" button to make your guess. The cut-off for predictions is November 26, and the results will be out after FFWS 2022. However, you will have until December 1 to claim your prizes.

