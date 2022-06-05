Free Fire MAX rewards for today (5 June 2022): Get free voucher, legendary backpack, and more items

The developers of Free Fire MAX have put forth a lot of effort to keep players interested in the game by constantly adding content such as modes, events, and more. When new events are added to the game, the community typically gets quite excited since these always bring free rewards with them.

When writing this article, there are many one-of-a-kind events within the battle royale title, offering individuals a chance to get a wide range of items. Gamers merely need to fulfill the different tasks/conditions to obtain rewards such as a legendary backpack skin and more.

How to get a free voucher, legendary backpack, and more rewards in Free Fire MAX (5 June)

Spend & Claim

As the event’s name suggests, users have to spend a particular number of diamonds in the game to earn free rewards. It will be available until 7 June, and users can get different themed items. The requirements that they have to match are as follows:

Spend 499 diamonds in the game: M82B – Ace Gamer

Spend 999 diamonds in the game: Grenade – Joystick

Spend 1499 diamonds in the game: Ace Gamer Bundle

Demonic Grin Top Up

Similar to all the other top-up events that have taken place in Free Fire MAX, users are required to purchase specific figures of diamonds to complete the ongoing Demonic Grin Top Up. This is the polar opposite of the spend, and claim event discussed previously.

Here are the different items offered within the event:

Top-up 100 diamonds: Demonic Grin Skyboard

Top-up 500 diamonds: Demonic Grin Backpack

Download Pack

The Download Pack event is specific and doesn’t require the users to put in any effort from their side. They will have to successfully download the “Bomb Squad New Map: El Pastelo” resource pack in Free Fire MAX.

After doing so, individuals will be eligible to claim the free Weapon Royale Voucher, which they will be able to use in their respective Luck Royale.

Redeem free character

The Redeem Free Character event has been running for the past few months, and it demands users to collect the ‘Link Token’ by completing the daily missions. Later on, they will be able to redeem the ‘Character Choice Crate,’ using which they can claim the desired character for free.

However, it is crucial to note that this event will only run until 8 June.

Weekend Challenge

The Weekend Challenge event in Free Fire MAX offers players a Craftland Room Card alongside a weapon loot crate for no cost. It will end today, so individuals will have to complete the tasks quickly. These are the specifics of getting both the rewards:

Play 1 Craftland match: Craftland Room Card (Time Limit)

Play 3 matches: Loose Cannon Weapon Loot Crate

Daily Check-In Rewards

Daily Check-In Rewards gives users free items as they sign in. There are a total of four different rewards, and these are the conditions they have to meet:

Login 1 day to get: Random Loadout Loot Crate

Login 2 days to get: Gold Royale Voucher

Login 3 days to get: 2x Weapon Royale Voucher

Login 4 days to get: 2x Diamond Royale Voucher and 2x Master of Minds Weapon Loot Crate

Exchange Store – 1

The Exchange Store – 1 event allows players to earn enticing rewards like the Random Loadout Loot Crate, Squad Spirit, Weapon Royale Voucher, and Time Travellers Weapon Loot Crate. Gamers will be required to accumulate a given number of C4 Tokens in Free Fire MAX to redeem them.

Since these tokens are rewarded as an aftermatch drop, collecting them is a simple task and would require individuals to play matches.

