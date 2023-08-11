Free Fire MAX Road to Independence event: How to get free Cosmic Teleportia Bundle or Imperial Malikah Bundle

With the OB41 update now implemented, Independence Day events are available on Free Fire MAX Indian server. One of them is already underway, while the developers have shared the preview for a second. Road to Independence requires you to play a specified number of matches in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad mode to receive Cosmic Teleportia Bundle or Imperial Malikah Bundles, among other items, for free.

In case you own them, you can redeem a 5x Gold Royale Voucher instead. Here's everything about the Free FIre MAX Road to Independence event and the procedure to collect the free bundle.

New Free Fire MAX Road to Independence event provides a free Cosmic Teleportia Bundle or Imperial Malikah Bundle

The new Free Fire MAX Road to Independence event commenced on August 10, 2023, right after the OB41 update, and will continue until August 15, 2023. As mentioned earlier, during these days, you must participate in a few matches in specific modes to receive the rewards.

Requirements for the Road to Independence Day event (Image via Garena)

The requirements for the latest event are as follows:

Play 10 matches of BR/CS to get free 1000 gold

Play 20 matches of BR/CS to get free 3x Luck Royale Voucher

Play 40 matches of BR/CS to get free Cosmic Teleportia Bundle or Imperial Malikah Bundle, or 5x Gold Royale Voucher (Expiry date: August 9, 2023)

Since these requirements are connected, you will not have to play the said number of games separately to win the items. As a result, a total of 40 matches in the coming days will suffice.

How to get free Cosmic Teleportia Bundle or Imperial Malikah in Free Fire MAX Road to Independence event

You may follow the instructions given below to receive Cosmic Teleportia Bundle or Imperial Malikah Bundle from Free Fire MAX Road to Independence event:

Play the preferred number of games in Clash Squad or Battle Royale match (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Play the required number of Battle Royale or Clash Squad games after downloading the latest update.

You can also track the progress through the particular event interface.

Step 2: Once the requirements are complete, open the event section by selecting the appropriate option from the menu on the left side.

Select the Independence Day tab from the menu (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Under the Independence Day section, select Road to Independence event.

Step 4: Click the claim button to receive the rewards. In the case of the outfits, you must also confirm your selection to receive the items.

You will get these attractive Imperial Malikah or Cosmic Teleportia Bundles without spending diamonds.

Celebrate Independence Event

This event will start on August 15, and you can claim the rewards only on the said day (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire MAX Celebrate Independence Event will exclusively be available on August 15, 2023, on the Indian server. It provides an option to win India Facepaint and Electro Fuse Loot Box for free. You can also pick other rewards in case you already own them.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.