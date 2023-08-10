How to get free AWM Skull Punker in Free Fire MAX after OB41 update?

The arrival of the Free Fire MAX OB41 update has filled the games with new features, and there is an influx of exciting vents and the Luck Royales. One of the standout items up for grabs is the AWM Skull Punker. You can get the exclusive gun skin free of cost on completing a particular set of daily missions.

On top of that, the developers have also launched an Independence Day campaign on the Indian server, offering an opportunity to play and win an exclusive outfit. More details about the event are provided in the following section.

New Free Fire MAX event provides free AWM Skull Punker

The permanent AWM Skull Punker event became available in Free Fire MAX Indian server on August 10, 2023, with the release of the patch, and will continue until August 17, 2023. You can complete daily missions that refresh at 4 am IST to collect special Yellow Ticket Tokens.

Daily Missions of the events (Image via Garena)

The exact tasks and the corresponding rewards are as follows:

Play four matches to get 1x Yellow Ticket Token

Deal 10000 damage to get 1x Yellow Ticket Token

Eliminate 25 enemies to get 1x Yellow Ticket Token

Deal 500 damage using Gloo Wall to get 1x Yellow Ticket Token

Use five active abilities to get 1x Yellow Ticket Token

Exchange section of the new event (Image via Garena)

Once you obtain the tokens, you can use them to redeem plenty of attractive items, including the following:

Pet Food – 3x Yellow Ticket Tokens

Scan – 6x Yellow Ticket Tokens

Bounty Token – 6x Yellow Ticket Tokens

Room Card (12h Time Limit) – 15x Yellow Ticket Tokens

AWM Skull Punker – 25x Yellow Ticket Tokens

Obtaining the free AWM Skull Punker gun skin in Free Fire MAX

You may follow these steps to get the free AWM Skull Punker gun skin in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Sign in to your Free Fire MAX account and complete the daily mission set.

Access the free AWM tab in the game (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once the tasks are complete, access the event interface under the OB41 patch tab and click the claim button on the right side to claim the Yellow Ticket Tokens.

Step 3: After accumulating sufficient Yellow Ticket Tokens, you can access the Exchange Store and redeem the AWM Skull Punker gun skin.

However, given that you need 25 tokens, you must complete the missions daily.

Try Updated character

You can try updated characters in the game (Image via Garena)

As part of the Free Fire OB41 update, Garena has updated the abilities of several characters, and now they are providing players with an option to test their skills with the daily trials. You must sign in to claim seven-day trial cards for the following characters:

Moco

Shani

Nairi

Shirou

Antonio

Skyler

You can avail of these characters between August 10 and 17 only.

