Free Fire MAX Style Up event: Get Braided Beard, Tribal Scarf, and other rare cosmetics

Premium cosmetics have great value in Free Fire MAX, and fortunately, there is an abundance of events in the battle royale title bringing in new items besides launching the older ones. Style Up is an exciting event and Garena is bringing it back for the community.

This time, six fantastic grand prizes, including rare Beards and Bandanas, are up for grabs. This event started on November 10, 2022, and the deadline to claim its rewards is November 16, 2022.

Players will need to spend diamonds to obtain the event's rewards. The main selling point of the Style Up event is that the selected grand prize has a 10x chance of being obtained, making it incredibly accessible. Read through for a detailed guide about this new event.

Steps to obtain rewards from the new Free Fire MAX Step-Up event

Style Up events are popular among Free Fire MAX players primarily because of the increased chances of drawing their favorite items. Furthermore, the ongoing event is even more attractive since the price of spins has been reduced. A single spin retails at 20 diamonds, while ten spins are priced at 180 diamonds.

The grand prizes for the new event are as follows:

Six attractive grand prizes are available in the new event (Image via Garena)

Braided Beard

Tribal Scarf

Midnight Gangster (Facepaint)

Shadow Bandana

Santa Militia Darkbeard

Reindeer cover

You have the option to change the overall grand prize any number of times, allowing you to eventually acquire all the items.

Other items in the Free Fire MAX Style Up event's prize pool are as follows:

The prize pool of the new event (Image via Garena)

SCAR – Old Fashioned

Groza – Winterlands

UMP – Booyah

G36 – Violet Fear

MGL – Demolitionist

Scent of a Woman

Magic Feathers Backpack

Chips Case

Pan – King Cobra

Jeep – Thrash Goth

Heart Angel

Burning Flap Loot Box

Squid Sushi

Starry Night

Auto Rickshaw

Booyah Day Bat

Ragey Panda

Traveler

Cube Fragment

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: December 31, 2022)

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: December 31, 2022)

Star General (MA41 + VSS) Weapon Loot Crate

Swagger Ownage (FAMAS + P90) Weapon Loot Crate

Demolitionist Weapon Loot Crate

Artificial Intelligence Weapon Loot Crate

30x Universal Fragment

Pet Food

Scan

Bounty Token

You may follow the steps outlined below to receive rewards from the newly added Style Up event in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and access the special Style Up event interface.

Step 2: Select the Grand Prize when prompted.

You will have the option to reselect the desired item any number of times.

Make spins to receive rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Next, spend diamonds to make spins and then receive rewards from the prize pool.

Step 4: Continue making spins until you have received the item.

Any claimed rewards will be sent directly to the vault. Furthermore, if you receive a previously owned unique item, it will be converted into FF Tokens.

You will receive a reward randomly from the prize pool and there is no guarantee of obtaining a particular item. However, the increased chances of acquiring a particular item and the reduced price of spins makes this event an attractive option to spend diamonds on.

