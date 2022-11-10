What is Sooneeta's Free Fire ID? Stats, K/D ratio, headshots, YouTube earnings, and more

Sunita Thapa Magar is a popular YouTuber and professional Free Fire player from Nepal. Her channel, Sooneeta, currently has 5.64 million subscribers. She posts content around the battle royale title and occasionally streams the game.

The content creator also recently began a second channel called Sooneeta's Life, which has accumulated 3.22k subscribers so far. She mostly posts vlogs and shorts on the second channel. In addition to being a content creator, Sunita has competed in several major esports tournaments as part of Team Lava.

Sooneeta's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details

Sooneeta's Free Fire ID is 131311296. She has made it to the Heroic tier in BR-Ranked Season 30 and is placed in the Master tier in CS-Ranked Season 15. Her in-game stats as of November 10, 2022 are as follows:

BR Career stats

Sooneeta has played more than 24.5k squad matches (Image via Garena)

Sooneeta has appeared in 975 solo matches and has emerged victorious 78 times, retaining a win rate of 8%. She has accumulated 1691 eliminations and notched 476 headshots, contributing to a K/D ratio of 1.89 and a headshot rate of 28.15%.

She has also competed in 1958 duo matches and has won 310 games, converting to a win rate of 15.83%. The YouTuber has scored 3653 kills and 736 headshots, culminating in a K/D ratio of 2.22 and a headshot rate of 20.15%.

Sooneeta has also participated in 24531 squad matches and has 5830 wins, ensuring a win rate of 23.76%. The star player has racked up 63264 kills and 15434 headshots, scoring a K/D ratio of 3.38 and a headshot rate of 24.40%.

BR Ranked stats

Sooneeta's BR-Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The Nepalese content creator has engaged in 123 squad matches in Free Fire MAX Ranked Season 30 and clinched 31 games to acquire a win rate of 25.20%. With 448 eliminations and 114 headshots to her credit, she retains a K/D ratio of 4.87 and a headshot rate of 25.45%.

She is yet to play any ranked solo or duo games this season.

CS Career stats

Sooneeta's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Sooneeta has featured in 4013 Clash Squad matches and has bettered the opposition 2341 times, corresponding to a win rate of 58.33%. She has accumulated 18997 frags with 6243 headshots, resulting in a KDA of 1.66 and a headshot rate of 32.86%.

Note: The stats and images used in the article have been collected from Free Fire MAX. This is accurate as of November 10, 2022 but is subject to change as she continues to feature in more matches in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

Sooneeta's estimated monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to the estimates by Social Blade, Sunita Thapa Magar's monthly earnings from her channel range between $976 and $15.6K. Similarly, her revenue for the entire year is anticipated to be between $11.7K and $187.4K.

YouTube channel

Sooneeta is not a new name in the Free Fire community, as she has been actively posting content focusing on the battle royale title for quite a few years now. She has around 1200 uploads that have collectively garnered more than 553 million views.

The YouTuber has not been very active in the previous month and only posted a handful of videos. Despite this, her video views have increased by 3.905 million.

After beginning 2020 with over a million subscribers, the channel's audience rapidly expanded over the following months, with Sooneeta gaining millions of subscribers. The subscriber count exceeded five million earlier this year.

Poll : 0 votes