Free Fire MAX Tattoo Top-Up: Get free Incandescent Tattoo and Scythe skin

New events arrive in Garena Free Fire and Free Fire MAX every week, bringing various rewards. Many events require players to spend hundreds of diamonds to acquire items, while others offer free prizes for completing in-game missions.

Among the various festivities in Free Fire and its MAX variant, one can spot top-up events requiring gamers to purchase diamonds to obtain free rewards. One such event currently active in the game is Tattoo Top-Up, which provides free Incandescent Tattoo and Lavastomp Scythe.

Tattoo Top-Up in Free Fire MAX: How to claim free tattoo and scythe skin in the game

Tattoo Top-Up will remain active from November 14 to November 18 in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The Tattoo Top-Up event went live in the game earlier today, i.e., on November 14, 2022, and is expected to stay active until November 18. As mentioned, the latest top-up event offers two free rewards, but players will need to purchase the following number of diamonds in the game to acquire them:

Rewards in the Tattoo Top-Up event

Incandescent Tattoo and Lavastomp Scythe are available as free rewards in the latest top-up event of Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Incandescent Tattoo - Obtainable after the purchase of 100 diamonds

Obtainable after the purchase of 100 diamonds Lavastomp Scythe - Obtainable after the purchase of 300 diamonds

In the following section, readers can find a step-by-step guide to purchasing a specific number of diamonds in the game.

How to purchase diamonds in Free Fire MAX and get free rewards from the Tattoo Top-Up event?

You can choose the 310 diamonds bundle to unlock both rewards of Tattoo Top-Up (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Open the game on your smartphone, tablet, or PC/laptop (exclusively for Android emulator users).

Step 2: Log into the game using your preferred method.

If you use a guest account, bind it with your desired social media platform. It will allow you to save your in-game progress online and synchronize Free Fire and Free Fire MAX.

Step 3: After entering the game, tap the "diamond" icon to access the top-up section.

Step 4: On the "Top-Up" tab, you can find the following diamond bundles:

100 diamond bundle: ₹80

310 diamond bundle: ₹250

520 diamond bundle: ₹400

1060 diamond bundle: ₹800

2180 diamond bundle: ₹1600

5600 diamond bundle: ₹4000

Buy the bundle with 310 diamonds so that you can obtain both Incandescent Tattoo and Lavastomp Scythe.

Step 5: Confirm your order and use the desired payment mode to finalize the transaction. The game will automatically show the diamonds in your wallet after payment confirmation.

Access the ongoing Tattoo Top-Up via the "Top-Up Event" tab in the diamond section (Image via Garena)

Step 6: Switch to the "Top-Up Event" tab to access the Tattoo Top-Up, where you can obtain both featured prizes.

After claiming the rewards, you can find them in the vault section. At the same time, the diamonds will remain intact in your wallet.

Note: You can only claim the rewards if you have used the in-game top-up service. Employing membership plans will not earn you any prizes.

