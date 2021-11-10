Free Fire MAX vs PUBG New State: 3 major differences in Battle Royale and multiplayer mode

Free Fire MAX and PUBG New State are the two names getting lots of attention of late. The tussle between Garena and Krafton to establish themselves as pioneers of BR gaming has existed for a long time.

Initially, the battle was between Free Fire and PUBG Mobile. However, with the developers releasing two new titles, it is expected that the rivalry will shift to these two.

Like every other battle royale title, Free Fire MAX and PUBG New State are similar in certain aspects. However, the differences between them make the games unique.

Free Fire MAX: Differences with PUBG New State revealed

1) Setting of the game

Free Fire MAX is basically a significant upgrade to the original title. Garena developed Free Fire which catered to audiences with low-end devices. The developers decided to revamp their franchise by releasing Free Fire MAX in the community.

This new game offers a similar gaming experience with enhanced graphics. It also focuses on a smooth gaming output and animation.

PUBG New State is not an upgrade to PUBG Mobile. It is an independent game that offers a different setting altogether. It is set in 2051 and features an entirely new 8x8 map of Troi.

2) Futuristic touch

As mentioned above, PUBG New State takes gamers to 2051. The game offers a futuristic aspect to the BR genre that makes it even more desirable.

Several images from the developers as well as insights from the Alpha tests have revealed the advanced technology used in PUBG New State. The game offers futuristic weapons and high-speed vehicles.

Even drones have been spotted in the gameplay. The gun customization aspect also makes it even more enjoyable.

Free Fire MAX refrains from taking any massive step towards the future. It is a significant upgrade to the original title. Users will only experience a smooth rendition of animation along with better gaming mechanics.

Apart from this, the game does not have any significant differences and features similar weapon sets and vehicles used in the original title.

3) Craftland

Free Fire North America 🎃 @FreeFire_NA Craft your ideas into reality! 🔩🛠️



Coming with Free Fire MAX, the new mode Craftland will allow you to create your own maps and tinker away, plus invite your friends to test the map out! Get this and more features when Free Fire MAX launches on 9/28! Craft your ideas into reality! 🔩🛠️Coming with Free Fire MAX, the new mode Craftland will allow you to create your own maps and tinker away, plus invite your friends to test the map out! Get this and more features when Free Fire MAX launches on 9/28! https://t.co/JKojCblYs5

This is one of the major differences between the two titles. Craftland is a new feature that has been added to Free Fire MAX. It allows gamers to create maps and design them accordingly to enjoy the BR experience with their friends and associates.

The option to craft separate maps is absent from PUBG New State. Players can only enjoy the pre-existing maps and the Training mode. There should be the option to create a separate room for customized maps, but the map cannot be changed.

