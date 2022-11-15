Free Fire Moco Store: Get Cosmic Drachen Skywing, Booyah! Balloon emote, and more rewards (MAX version)

Garena is back with another Moco Store for the Free Fire MAX Indian server. This time around, the emphasis is on Skywings and emotes that are available as part of the Grand and Bonus prize pool. You will have to spend diamonds to acquire exclusive rewards from this Luck Royale.

The Moco Store commenced today, November 15, 2022, and is here to stay until November 22, 2022. Due to the lower effective price of obtaining the cosmetics, it presents a great opportunity to expand a player's collection.

Read through for a detailed guide about the ongoing Faded Wheel in Free Fire MAX.

New Moco Store commences on Free Fire MAX Indian server

Moco Store is one of the many Luck Royales in Free Fire MAX. It is similar to the Faded Wheel, where individuals are guaranteed a particular set of rewards after making spins. Furthermore, you can exercise control over the prize pool by selecting one Grand Prize and one Bonus Prize that you wish to attain.

The items available in each category are as follows:

Grand prizes

The list of grand prizes in the Moco Store (Image via Garena)

Cosmic Drachen

Winterland Sledge

Floating Cloud

Ultra Spaceship

Flame Wings

Skywing Mk1

Bonus Prizes

The list of bonus prizes in the Moco Store (Image via Garena)

Booyah! Balloon

Booyah Sparks

Captain Booyah

More Practice

All in Control

Debugging

After selecting the items, you will receive an entirely different prize pool. You have to spend diamonds to make spins and receive a random reward. The items available include:

Skull Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

Cube Fragment

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: December 31, 2022)

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: December 31, 2022)

Two previously selected items

In a similar vein to the Faded Wheel, the items, once received, will not be repeated. To compensate for the same, the price of the spins will gradually increase, and players will have to spend the following number of diamonds to get the rewards:

The prices for making spins (Image via Garena)

1st spin: 9 diamonds

2nd spin: 19 diamonds

3rd spin: 49 diamonds

4th spin: 99 diamonds

5th spin: 199 diamonds

6th spin: 499 diamonds

Steps to get Skywing and emote from Moco Store

You may follow the instructions in the following section to collect the rewards through the Moco Store in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Access Luck Royale by clicking on the particular option from the menu on the left.

Step 2: Click on the Moco Store featuring the new Skywing and emote.

Click the Confirm button to access the next interface (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Select the prizes from each section and click the Confirm button to proceed.

Since you cannot undo these selections, you must be very careful.

Spend diamonds to make spins and get rewards from the Moco Store (Image via Garena)

Step 4: A separate interface will load and you will have to spend diamonds to receive one item.

Continue making spins in the Moco Store until you receive the desired rewards. You can equip the emote and Skywing through the vault section within the game.

The cost of acquiring all six items from the Free Fire MAX Moco Store comes down to 874 diamonds, which is not a bad deal given that you can acquire your preferred emote and Skywing. Interested players should certainly proceed ahead with the event.

