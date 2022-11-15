Free Fire Moco Store: Get Cosmic Drachen Skywing, Booyah! Balloon emote, and more rewards (MAX version)

Garena is back with another Moco Store for the Free Fire MAX Indian server. This time around, the emphasis is on Skywings and emotes that are available as part of the Grand and Bonus prize pool. You will have to spend diamonds to acquire exclusive rewards from this Luck Royale.
The Moco Store commenced today, November 15, 2022, and is here to stay until November 22, 2022. Due to the lower effective price of obtaining the cosmetics, it presents a great opportunity to expand a player's collection.
Read through for a detailed guide about the ongoing Faded Wheel in Free Fire MAX.
New Moco Store commences on Free Fire MAX Indian server
Moco Store is one of the many Luck Royales in Free Fire MAX. It is similar to the Faded Wheel, where individuals are guaranteed a particular set of rewards after making spins. Furthermore, you can exercise control over the prize pool by selecting one Grand Prize and one Bonus Prize that you wish to attain.
The items available in each category are as follows:
Grand prizes
- Cosmic Drachen
- Winterland Sledge
- Floating Cloud
- Ultra Spaceship
- Flame Wings
- Skywing Mk1
Bonus Prizes
- Booyah! Balloon
- Booyah Sparks
- Captain Booyah
- More Practice
- All in Control
- Debugging
After selecting the items, you will receive an entirely different prize pool. You have to spend diamonds to make spins and receive a random reward. The items available include:
- Skull Hunter Weapon Loot Crate
- Cube Fragment
- Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: December 31, 2022)
- Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: December 31, 2022)
- Two previously selected items
In a similar vein to the Faded Wheel, the items, once received, will not be repeated. To compensate for the same, the price of the spins will gradually increase, and players will have to spend the following number of diamonds to get the rewards:
- 1st spin: 9 diamonds
- 2nd spin: 19 diamonds
- 3rd spin: 49 diamonds
- 4th spin: 99 diamonds
- 5th spin: 199 diamonds
- 6th spin: 499 diamonds
Steps to get Skywing and emote from Moco Store
You may follow the instructions in the following section to collect the rewards through the Moco Store in Free Fire MAX:
Step 1: Access Luck Royale by clicking on the particular option from the menu on the left.
Step 2: Click on the Moco Store featuring the new Skywing and emote.
Step 3: Select the prizes from each section and click the Confirm button to proceed.
Since you cannot undo these selections, you must be very careful.
Step 4: A separate interface will load and you will have to spend diamonds to receive one item.
Continue making spins in the Moco Store until you receive the desired rewards. You can equip the emote and Skywing through the vault section within the game.
The cost of acquiring all six items from the Free Fire MAX Moco Store comes down to 874 diamonds, which is not a bad deal given that you can acquire your preferred emote and Skywing. Interested players should certainly proceed ahead with the event.