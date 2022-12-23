Free Fire Moco Store: How to get Cannibal Crush AC80 and more (MAX version)

Moco Store is the new Luck Royale to be added to the Free Fire MAX Indian server. It offers an opportunity to collect attractive rewards, an exclusive gun skin, and a melee weapon skin, among other items, all for a reasonable price.

This Luck Royale will offer guaranteed rewards after a certain number of spins. Furthermore, players have a greater degree of control over the prize pool as they can choose the Grand and the Bonus Prizes.

New Moco Store starts on Free Fire MAX India server

The new Free Fire MAX Moco Store event commenced on 23 December 2022 and will be available until 29 December 2022. The rewards in this Luck Royale are not available for free, and players will have to spend diamonds to make spins.

Before they make any spins, they can select two items (one from each section) that they wish to obtain. The available options include the following:

Grand Prizes

Select a Grand Prize (Image via Garena)

AC80 – Cannibal Crush

M1014 – Winterlands

SCAR – Mystic Seeker

Groza – Tagger’s Revolt

AK47 – Winterlands

MP40 – Carnival Carnage

Bonus Prizes

Select a Bonus Prize (Image via Garena)

Bassline’s End Scythe

Flameborn Scythe

Katana – Deadly Fluid

Katana – Swordsman Legends

Soundwave Thrasher

Futurnetic Slicer

After selecting the rewards, players can make spins using diamonds to obtain items. The prize pool features the following items:

Lunar New year Weapon Box

Cube Fragment

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 31 January 2023)

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 31 January 2023)

Two previously selected items

Spend diamonds to make spins and receive rewards (Image via Garena)

Once a reward is obtained, it gets removed from the pool and won't be repeated. However, this means that the cost of drawing rewards gradually increases with each spin. The number of diamonds required to get the items from the Moco Store is as follows:

First spin for nine diamonds

Second spin for 19 diamonds

Third spin for 49 diamonds

Fourth spin for 99 diamonds

Fifth spin for 199 diamonds

Sixth spin for 499 diamonds

The current cost of drawing the rewards (Image via Garena)

The overall cost of acquiring the rewards boils down to 874 diamonds, which is a good deal for gamers.

Steps to make spins in the Free Fire MAX Moco Store

You can follow the steps outlined in the following section to collect rewards through the newly incorporated Moco Store in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Load Free Fire and then access the Luck Royale section.

Select Moco Store (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Click on the Moco Store option from the menu on the left, featuring AC80 Cannibal Crush as the Grand Prize.

Step 3: Select one item from the Grand Prize and one from the Bonus Prize section and confirm your picks. This step must be done cautiously because you won't be able to change the items after the selection is made.

Confirm the removal of the two items (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Once the selection is confirmed, you must make spins to obtain rewards from a separate prize pool.

Step 5: You can continue spending diamonds until you have received all the items.

Luck Royale guarantees the grand prize in six spins, so the event presents a lucrative option for gamers to draw rewards.

