Create

Free Fire name style: How to create creative nickname in OB37 version

By Ashim
Modified Dec 09, 2022 12:07 AM IST
A guide to creating a creative nickname in Free Fire OB37 version (Image via Sportskeeda)
A guide to creating a creative nickname in Free Fire OB37 version (Image via Sportskeeda)

Free Fire, having launched in 2017, is among the most downloaded games on the Google Play Store, with over a billion installs. Moreover, the Garena-backed survival shooter also boasts a massive user base and is still relevant to date, which also applies to its MAX version.

With so many gamers playing the title, it is not easy to have a unique identity in the popular Battle Royale offering. This is why many chose to alter their in-game persona in an attempt to stand out from the crowd. This can see players using different combinations of various in-game cosmetics and outfits to change their in-game appearance.

Gamers are also known for trying to use creative nicknames in their pursuit of a unique identity. This article will help them with this process.

Garena Free Fire nicknames: How to get a creative IGN (December 2022)

One can get a plethora of suggestions for FF on various name generator websites (Image via Nickfinder)
One can get a plethora of suggestions for FF on various name generator websites (Image via Nickfinder)

Creating a unique and creative in-game name (IGN) in Free Fire and FF MAX is relatively easy. You can use websites like Nickfinder (https://nickfinder.com/) or Free Fire Name (https://www.freefire-name.com/) to get relevant suggestions and stylish fonts.

You may also take inspiration from the names of your favorite creators and generate a similar yet creative IGN using the aforementioned websites. To get different symbols and fonts, you may use websites like Lingojam (https://lingojam.com/StylishNameMaker).

Pay 390 diamonds or use a Name Change Card to alter the IGN in the game (Image via Garena)
Pay 390 diamonds or use a Name Change Card to alter the IGN in the game (Image via Garena)

You should follow the step-by-step guide given below to create a creative nickname in Free Fire/FF MAX OB37:

Step 1: Use any of the websites mentioned earlier to generate your desired name using suggestions, fonts, and symbols.

Step 2: Copy the generated nickname on your clipboard and close the website.

Step 3: Launch the latest version, OB37, of the Free Fire app on your device.

Step 4: Ensure to log in using your preferred option and tap the screen to enter.

Note: If you use a guest account, link it to a particular platform to save your progress online. Binding an account protects in-game data, stats, collections, purchases, and more. This will also help you synchronize FF and FF MAX.

A Name Change Card is available via Guild Token tab of Store&#039;s Redeem section (Image via Garena)
A Name Change Card is available via Guild Token tab of Store's Redeem section (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Enter the game and ensure you have a Name Change Card available via the Guild Token tab in the Store's Redeem section. Otherwise, you will have to pay 390 diamonds to change your in-game name.

For the unversed, a Name Change Card is available in the Store for players who are a part of a guild. It will cost 39 diamonds + 200 guild tokens, which is relatively cheaper than 390 diamonds.

Besides the Guild Token tab, the Card becomes available in some time-limited events on special occasions. Therefore, you can keep an eye on the in-game events to seize the opportunity.

Step 6: Tap on your in-game profile banner and stay on the Basic tab.

Step 7: Press the edit key given beside your username and paste the copied name from your clipboard.

Step 8: Confirm the changes using the Name Change Card or 390 diamonds.

That wraps up this guide to changing your nickname in the game.

Quick Links

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...