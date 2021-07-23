Free Fire OB29 Advance Server features, APK download link, Activation Code, and more

The Free Fire OB29 Advance Server was released yesterday, i.e., July 22nd, 2021. It has a list of new features that will surely improve the overall experience for gamers with their release of the patch.

Users can download and try the new content themselves, but only if they have received the Activation Code. Here is the overview of the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server.

Free Fire OB29 Advance Server details

Features

The Free Fire OB29 Advance Server has brought in various new features, including multiple mysterious characters, weapons, a pet, and more.

New characters

There are three mysterious characters this time around in the OB29 Advance Server, as listed below:

1) Mysterious character

There are three mystery characters in the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server (Image via Moniez Gaming)

Ability: Vital Vibes (Passive)

This ability buffs up the rescue speed by 5%, and users also get 15 HP in the next five seconds upon a successful rescue.

2) Mystery character

The second mystery character has an ability called Healing Heartbeat (Image via Moniez Gaming)

Ability: Healing Heartbeat (Active)

The character creates a 5m wide healing zone within which the allies can recover 3 HP every second. This effect lasts for 10 seconds. Interestingly, when they are downed, self-recovery is possible.

3) Mystery character

This character in the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server is rumoured to the awakened version of Moco (Image via PRITHVI GAMING)

Ability: Engima’s Eye

This character is rumored to be the awakened version of Moco. Its ability will increase the duration of the mark on tagged enemies when they are moving.

Character adjustment

Luqueta has received a buff in the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server (Image via Moniez Gaming)

Jota and Luqueta’s abilities have received buffs in the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server. The former’s Sustained Raid recovers 10% HP for users on the initial level after knocking down the foes.

On the other hand, Luqueta’s Hat Trick will increase the maximum HP by ten up to 50 on every kill.

Grenade range

The grenade range has been added in the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server (Image via Moniez Gaming)

A new grenade range has been added to the training island, where users can practice throwing grenades over different ranges.

New gun

The AC80 is a marksman rifle (Image via Moniez Gaming)

The AC80 is a new firearm added to the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server. It is of the marksman rifle category and will deal additional damage to users when they are shot twice continuously.

Craftland

Craftland lets players create their own map (Image via Moniez Gaming)

It is one of the most exciting features of the new Advance Server. This feature will provide the option to create maps with different objects and structures and can further be used to play custom room matches.

New pet - Sensi Tig

The new pet is called Sensi Tig (Image via Moniez Gaming)

Ability: Nimble Ninja

This pet’s ability reduces the duration of enemies’ man-marking skill by 30%. Readers can read more new features by clicking here.

Activation Code

Users must enter the Activation Code when prompted (Image via Free Fire)

An Activation Code is required to enter the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server. Gamers will be prompted to key in this code when they open the client for the first time. Moreover, since the Advance Server has limited space, they cannot try any of the new features without it.

The only way to stand a chance to get it is via registration, and fans can follow the steps provided below to register.

Login with Facebook (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: First, you must visit the Free Fire Advance Server’s official website. Then, click on the ‘“Login Facebook” option.

Fill in all the details (Image via Free Fire) Click the "Download APK" button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, you need to fill in all the details required and then click the “Join Now” button.

Note: Registration does not guarantee an Activation Code since there is only a limited number available

APK download link

Here are the steps to download the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server

Step 1: You can head to the Advance Server website again and sign in with the ID used to register.

Click on the “Download APK” button

Step 2: Once you log in, the download option will be available on the screen. You should click on the “Download APK” button.

Step 3: After the download is complete, you can enable the “Install from unknown source” option and then install the file.

Step 4: Then, you may open the game and be asked to enter the Activation Code and then click okay to proceed.

