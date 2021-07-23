Free Fire OB29 Advance Server features, APK download link, Activation Code, and more

The Free Fire OB29 Advance Server was released yesterday, i.e., July 22nd, 2021. It has a list of new features that will surely improve the overall experience for gamers with their release of the patch.
Users can download and try the new content themselves, but only if they have received the Activation Code. Here is the overview of the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server.
Free Fire OB29 Advance Server details
Features
The Free Fire OB29 Advance Server has brought in various new features, including multiple mysterious characters, weapons, a pet, and more.
New characters
There are three mysterious characters this time around in the OB29 Advance Server, as listed below:
1) Mysterious character
Ability: Vital Vibes (Passive)
This ability buffs up the rescue speed by 5%, and users also get 15 HP in the next five seconds upon a successful rescue.
2) Mystery character
Ability: Healing Heartbeat (Active)
The character creates a 5m wide healing zone within which the allies can recover 3 HP every second. This effect lasts for 10 seconds. Interestingly, when they are downed, self-recovery is possible.
3) Mystery character
Ability: Engima’s Eye
This character is rumored to be the awakened version of Moco. Its ability will increase the duration of the mark on tagged enemies when they are moving.
Character adjustment
Jota and Luqueta’s abilities have received buffs in the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server. The former’s Sustained Raid recovers 10% HP for users on the initial level after knocking down the foes.
On the other hand, Luqueta’s Hat Trick will increase the maximum HP by ten up to 50 on every kill.
Grenade range
A new grenade range has been added to the training island, where users can practice throwing grenades over different ranges.
New gun
The AC80 is a new firearm added to the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server. It is of the marksman rifle category and will deal additional damage to users when they are shot twice continuously.
Craftland
It is one of the most exciting features of the new Advance Server. This feature will provide the option to create maps with different objects and structures and can further be used to play custom room matches.
New pet - Sensi Tig
Ability: Nimble Ninja
This pet’s ability reduces the duration of enemies’ man-marking skill by 30%. Readers can read more new features by clicking here.
Activation Code
An Activation Code is required to enter the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server. Gamers will be prompted to key in this code when they open the client for the first time. Moreover, since the Advance Server has limited space, they cannot try any of the new features without it.
The only way to stand a chance to get it is via registration, and fans can follow the steps provided below to register.
Step 1: First, you must visit the Free Fire Advance Server’s official website. Then, click on the ‘“Login Facebook” option.
Step 2: Next, you need to fill in all the details required and then click the “Join Now” button.
Note: Registration does not guarantee an Activation Code since there is only a limited number available
APK download link
Here are the steps to download the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server
Step 1: You can head to the Advance Server website again and sign in with the ID used to register.Click on the “Download APK” button
Step 2: Once you log in, the download option will be available on the screen. You should click on the “Download APK” button.
Step 3: After the download is complete, you can enable the “Install from unknown source” option and then install the file.
Step 4: Then, you may open the game and be asked to enter the Activation Code and then click okay to proceed.
