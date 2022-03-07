Free Fire OB33 Advance Server update: Release date, APK, activation code, and all details

With the OB33 update of Free Fire approaching, the game’s user base is thrilled. They are looking forward to its release because of the new features and additional content that will be included. It is also rumored that BTS collaboration-related events will begin following its introduction.

Moreover, the developers will render the OB33 Advance Server public in a few days, and the website for it has been opened up. The Advance Server will provide users with a glance at the features Garena will introduce in the upcoming version.

Details of Free Fire OB33 Advance Server update

Release date and APK

The timeline of the server (Image via Garena)

The release date is one of the most common questions, and when users visit the official Advance Server page, they will see the exact timeline. Basically, the following dates are mentioned:

Start date: 10 March 2022

End date: 17 March 2022

As a result, the server will be released on 10 March, which is only a few days away.

Furthermore, the APK will also be made available on the same day, and once the file becomes accessible, gamers can follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the Free Fire Advance Server website by clicking on this link.

Step 2: Sign in using the same platform used during the Advance Server registration process.

Step 3: Press the ‘Download APK’ button to get the APK and then install it to try out the new features.

However, it is important to note that users will not get instant entry after downloading the server and will need an Activation Code.

Activation Code and more details

The code isn't provided to everyone (Image via Garena)

Activation Code is a specific code required to gain access to the Advance Server. Typically, the developers distribute it after the registration process, but only a limited number of users receive the same due to the restricted space on the server.

There are no other alternatives to get the Activation Code for the Free Fire Advance Server, and individuals are recommended to just complete the registration process.

Apart from this, gamers should also remember that they stand a chance at receiving free diamonds by reporting bugs and glitches they encounter while testing the Advance Server.

