Free Fire OB35 update mystery characters from Advance Server: Abilities and preview

The Free Fire OB35 update is set to be released on July 20, bringing with it a large number of new features and customizations to the game.

Although there are only a few days left before its official launch, several upcoming features of the title have already been revealed to the community via the Advance Server that went live on July 7 and ended on July 14.

Among the various new additions, the new characters are quite the buzz amongst the community. The general excitement has grown even further since the announcement of the next global collaboration as one of the characters is directly related to this partnership.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is currently banned in India. Consequently, gamers from the country should not download the same title. They should be able to access their FF IDs via the MAX variant instead.

Free Fire: Details about two new characters in the OB35 update as unveiled via the Advance Server

While it's not common to see more than one new character in major updates to Free Fire, the OB35 update is notable because this special edition will introduce two completely new characters with incredible abilities.

The new characters are called Mystery Characters in the Advance Server because they are not fully unveiled during this season. Fortunately, the two mystery characters are described extensively below:

Mystery character 1

Name: J.Biebs

Ability: Silent Sentinel

Description: J.Biebs dedicates his life and uses his singing to reunite the world.

At the minimum level, J.Biebs' Silent Sentinel skill will grant the user and his allies, within six meters, the ability to block 7% damage using their EP. Eventually, the deducted EP will be added to the skill user's EP.

At the maximum level, allies within 12 meters can block 15% of damage using their EP and the deduced EP will add to the skill users' EP. Interestingly, this is a passive skill, which is functional throughout the match.

J.Biebs is the in-game form of Justin Bieber (Image via Garena)

This way, at least one member of a duo or squad match using J.Biebs' Silent Sentinel ability can help out his teammates. His allies will have an advantage as they take less damage while the user gains EP.

J.Biebs is Justin Bieber's in-game character and will be introduced on the occasion of Free Fire's next global collaboration with him. Moreover, there will be celebrations of the title's fifth anniversary in the upcoming patch. These events will coincide and bring a package of excitement among fans.

Mystery character 2

Name: N/A

Description: N/A

Ability: Wall Brawl

At the minimum level, within five seconds after releasing the Wall Brawl skill, users can attack up to three gloo walls to locate enemies within a 5-meter range of the walls. However, it has a cooldown time (CD) of 55 seconds.

While at the maximum level, users can attack up to five gloo walls in the same range to mark enemies within 10 seconds of releasing the skill. At this level, the cooldown is reduced to 40 seconds.

The female character is likely to wreak havoc in close-range battles (Image via Garena)

Additionally, at all levels, they can penetrate gloo walls to inflict damage on said enemies. It should be noted that the damage caused will be lower than usual. This particular mystery character is a female one and is supposed to be extremely overpowered.

Note: This article is based entirely on the writer's opinion and the information noted has been gathered from the Free Fire Advance Server, which does not guarantee the addition of the same features in the official update.

