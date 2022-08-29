Free Fire OB36 Advance Server APK release date, download process, link, and more

The release of any Free Fire Advance Server is generally followed by a great deal of buzz and enthusiasm within the community. The Advance Server is an application that allows gamers to check out the newest unreleased features of the battle royale title and provide feedback.

With the release of Free Fire OB36 set for the second week of September, developers have officially announced the OB36 Advance Server, with registrations for it already active for the past few days. Unfortunately, the special client is not available on the iOS platform.

Once the client is released, gamers can use the APK file from the official website to install the client on their device. However, the developers have implemented a Activation Code system, and only those with a valid code will receive access.

Free Fire OB36 Advance Server: Steps to download and all other details

The Advance Server will start on 1 September (Image via Garena)

The release of the Free Fire OB36 Advance Server is only a few days away. According to the official website, the exact timeline is:

Start date: 1 September 2022

End date: 9 September 2022

During this time period, gamers with the Activation Code can test out the game's newest features. They will also be able to report any bugs or glitches they encounter to win diamonds.

Instructions to download and install Free Fire OB36 Advance Server

The download for the Advance Server will also start on 1 September 2022. Gamers can follow the instructions given below to download and install the APK after its official release:

Step 1: First, gamers should access the official Advance Server website on any web browser. They can use this link to visit it directly.

The developers have offered only two options to players (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, they need to sign in using the account they have previously used to sign up for the client. The two available options are Google and Facebook.

Users registering for the first time should be aware that they must have a Free Fire account with one of the available options. In addition, they will need to submit an active email address when setting up an account.

The download will be available from 1 September 2022 (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players can click on the APK download option in the center of the screen to initiate the download.

Before downloading the file, they need to ensure that there is sufficient storage space on their devices for installation.

Step 4: Once the download is complete, they can install the file after enabling the 'Install from Unknown Source' option in their settings.

Gamers have to enter a valid Activation Code (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Subsequently, they can open the game and sign in as a guest. Users will need to provide an Activation Code, once prompted.

If gamers receive an error during the installation process, they can redownload the APK file and proceed with the installation. While the APK download will be open to all users, only those with an Activation Code can enter the client.

Players who have not received an Activation Code can use one from this list.

Note: Free Fire is suspended in India, and gamers in the country should avoid playing or installing the battle royale title on their devices. Instead, they can play the MAX variant, which is not among the banned applications.

