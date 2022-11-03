Free Fire OB37 Advance Server registration guide to get Activation Code

Free Fire is one of the biggest names in battle royale. The game is widely popular for its premium graphics quality and excellent dynamics. Players are always on the lookout for new updates with fresh features, events, and other items like outfits, weapon skins, characters, and more.

Garena has released the Advance Server for its upcoming OB37 update, which is available for players on the official website. Players must register for the Advance Server and wait for the activation code to access it.

This article discusses a step-by-step guide to getting the activation code for the OB37 Advance Server in Free Fire.

Guide to getting the Activation Code for Free Fire OB37 Advance Server

The Advance Server is one of the best ways to get a pre-look at the upcoming updates in Free Fire. Developers release the server to players so that they can check out new additions and report any bugs or glitches. It helps Garena to remove these bugs and glitches and offers a top-notch gaming experience.

The Advance Server for OB37 will end on November 11, 2022. Players who find bugs can report them directly to the developers and receive many amazing rewards like diamonds and other special bundles to their main accounts.

Players looking to get the activation code for the OB37 Advance Server can use the following guide:

1) Open the Free Fire Advance Server website on your desktop or other devices. You may also click on this link to access the website's home page directly.

2) Upon browsing the official website, players can sign up with their Facebook or Google accounts.

3) Use the account they already use to log in to the Free Fire account.

4) Upon successful login, players will see a new screen with a form.

5) The user must add his name, contact number, and email address to the form.

6) Click on the submit option upon filling in the correct details.

7) Players will see the 'Join Now option upon successful submission.

Click the download APK button (Image via Garena.

Gamers can click on the Join Now button to register for the Advance Server program. After that, players will have to wait for the officials to send them the Activation Code.

If the user receives the Activation Code, he can head to the official Free Fire Advance Server website. A new download link for the game client will be made available on the website. Users with the activation code can download the APK file and enter the activation code on successful installation.

However, players must remember that there are no other ways to download and access the Advance Server. Users must refrain from downloading Advance Server APK files from websites other than the official FF Advance Server. Many fake websites on the internet claim to offer free activation codes.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire, Indian players are advised not to play the battle royale title or its Advance Server. Instead, they can wait for the new features to be available in the MAX version.

Poll : 0 votes