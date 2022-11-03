Free Fire OB37 Advance Server APK download link for Android devices

After a long wait, the highly anticipated Free Fire OB37 Advance Server has finally arrived. Players are delighted at the prospect of checking out all the new features planned to be introduced in the upcoming update. They can download the client on their Android devices using the APK file, while iOS users will, unfortunately, miss out on this opportunity.

Based on the official timeline, players will have until November 11, 2022, to try out all the new features and then provide their feedback, as well as report any issues or glitches. The start of the Advance Server also presents an opportunity for fans to earn free diamonds on their main accounts.

Steps to download and install Free Fire OB37 Advance Server APK

You can follow the instructions given below to download and install the latest version of the client.

Step 1: Head to the official Free Fire Advance Server website on any web browser. You may also choose to click on this link to access the website’s home page directly.

Sign in using Facebook or Google only (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Sign in with an account used to register for the Advance Server.

If you are enrolling for the first time, Facebook and Google are the only two options accessible. You must then provide an active email address to complete the registration. It should be noted that you will need a Free Fire account with the specified email to proceed. If not, an error will appear on the screen.

Click the download APK button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After signing in, click on the APK download button in the center of the screen to get the APK file.

The size of the Free Fire OB37 Advance Server APK file currently stands at 841 MB. You may also be required to download resources within the game, so you must verify that adequate space is available on your device before initiating the download.

Step 4: Once the download is complete, access your device’s settings and then enable the 'Install from Unknown Sources' option, if this has not been toggled previously.

Sign in as a guest to proceed (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Locate the APK file on your device and complete the installation. Open the Free Fire OB37 Advance Server and sign in as a guest.

If you face a parsing error during the installation, you should download the APK once again and follow the same steps.

Enter the previously received code to gain access (Image via Garena)

Step 6: Provide relevant details like your desired IGN and other details to set up the account. You will have to enter the Activation Code whenever prompted.

The Advance Server APK is freely available for anyone to download, but participation in this server will require an Activation Code. Only those who have received this code should continue, and you may visit this webpage to find working codes.

The client will be available until November 11, 2022 (Image via Garena)

In addition, it is recommended that you only use the official APK file provided by the developers on their website and not any other third-party sources. Sideloading files from an unknown source may expose you to the risk of the device being infected with a virus.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire, Indian players are advised not to play the battle royale title or its Advance Server. Instead, they can wait for the new features to be available in the MAX version.

Poll : 0 votes